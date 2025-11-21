Police: Idaho man arrested after telling 911 he killed friend in assisted suicide at Boise hotel

BOISE — Police are investigating after they say a man called 911 early Thursday claiming he had killed his friend inside a Boise hotel room.

Just before 12:45 a.m., officers responded to a hotel in the 2500 block of Sunrise Rim after dispatchers received the call.

Police arrived within minutes, detained the caller, and secured the scene. Inside a room, officers found a man who was unresponsive. Ada County paramedics attempted lifesaving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Boise Police Department news release.

According to investigators, Brian Jones, 36, told dispatch he had killed his friend and referred to the act as assisted suicide, saying the victim "wanted to go." Idaho law prohibits assisted suicide.

After further investigation, Jones was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail, police said.

The case remains under investigation. The Ada County Coroner's Office will release the victim's identity once family members are notified.

Suicide prevention resources

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, call 988 to connect with the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Crisis hotlines

Huntsman Mental Health Institute Crisis Line: 801-587-3000

SafeUT Crisis Line: 833-372-3388

988 Suicide and Crisis LifeLine at 988

Trevor Project Hotline for LGBTQ teens: 1-866-488-7386

Online resources