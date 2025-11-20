Search underway for missing autistic man, last seen near University of Utah campus

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are looking for 29-year-old missing and endangered man with autism.

The Utah Department of Public Safety said August Atkinson Beckwith was last seen running down Wakara Way near the University of Utah Monday about 1:30 p.m.

Beckwith is nonverbal and is unable to seek shelter, food or warmth on his own, the department said.

He is not a danger to others, but "he is in psychosis and at high risk of harming himself unintentionally due to confusion, fear, and disorientation," officials said.

Beckwith currently has a full beard but is typically clean-shaven. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black jeans and black shoes, officials said.

August Beckwith, who has been missing since Monday is pictured in an undated photo. (Photo: Utah Department of Public Safety)

Beckwith is not a student at the University, according to a spokesperson.

However, campus police said Beckwith may be in danger due to a medical history and requires medication.

"Although last seen near the University of Utah, August may now be anywhere in the Salt Lake Valley. He moves quickly and may appear confused, pacing, walking long distances, or hiding," the Department of Public Safety said.

Authorities warn for anyone who sees Beckwith to not approach him too quickly, as he may become frightened.

Those who believe they may have seen Beckwith are asked to call 911 immediately and reference University Police Case No. 25-3398.