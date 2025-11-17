Court condemns threats after Utah judge's redistricting ruling

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY – A judge's decision to reject a congressional map drawn by lawmakers in favor of one proposed by voter groups has led to threats, the judiciary confirmed on Monday.

In a statement, the Utah State Courts said it does not comment on specific threats but acknowledged that "such incidents have recently occurred."

"We call on everyone to approach concerns involving the courts with civility, respect and constructive dialogue," the statement said. "Threats of violence against judges or court personnel are unacceptable, dangerous and may violate state or federal law."

Salt Lake police plan to increase patrols around Matheson Courthouse, a spokesperson said, while both the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office and Utah Department of Public Safety said they take any threats seriously.

This comes one week after 3rd District Judge Dianna Gibson decided to reject a new congressional map created by Utah lawmakers. Lawmakers drew it after Gibson threw out the 2021 map in August, saying it failed to follow the guidelines of Proposition 4, which voters passed in 2018.

Instead of choosing the lawmakers' map – which Gibson said unfairly favored Republicans – the judge selected one that was submitted by plaintiffs who originally sued over the 2021 map. Her decision angered GOP legislators, some of whom said they were considering impeaching Gibson over her ruling. It was just the latest example of tension in the last few years between the judicial and legislative branches of government.

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson has said her office will implement the new map ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, while state lawmakers said they will appeal – an effort supported by Gov. Spencer Cox.

"The Utah Constitution clearly states that it is the responsibility of the Legislature to divide the state into congressional districts. While I respect the court's role in our system, no judge, and certainly no advocacy group, can usurp that constitutional authority," Cox said last week.

One of the new districts in the map is concentrated entirely in Salt Lake County, which has led multiple Democrats to announce their candidacy or float a potential run for the seat. Currently, all four of Utah's congressional districts are represented by Republicans.

In its statement on Monday, the Utah State Courts defended Gibson's ruling, noting that threats undermine the justice system.

"Judges have a constitutional duty to apply the law to the facts before them, independent of external pressures. That independence is essential to preserving the separation of powers and ensuring that justice is administered fairly and impartially," the statement said. "When parties disagree with a judicial ruling, the appropriate and lawful avenue for addressing those concerns is the established appellate process. Utah's courts provide a structured and transparent system for reviewing decisions and correcting potential errors, reinforcing public confidence in the integrity of the judicial process."

The statement concluded by urging Utahns to work in "protecting the safety of our judges and employees and protecting the fair and impartial administration of justice."

Gibson was appointed as a judge in 2018 by then-Gov. Gary Herbert, a Republican. She was confirmed by the Republican-controlled Legislature and began her judicial service in early 2019.

Contributing: Courtney Johns, KSL-TV