Elderly Ogden man charged with sexually abusing employee at rehab facility

By Tim Vandenack, KSL.com | Posted - Nov. 18, 2025 at 8:33 a.m.

 
Prosecutors have charged a 78-year-old Ogden man with forcible sexual abuse of a caretaker at an Ogden facility where he was getting care.

OGDEN — A former elderly resident of an Ogden health rehabilitation facility has been charged with groping one of the facility's employees.

Jack Fyans, 78, was charged last week with forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony, for allegedly groping an employee at the health care and rehabilitation facility where he was seeking care on Aug. 9, 2024.

The incident occurred as the employee and another worker at the facility were helping Fyans to his bed, according to a police booking affidavit. The groping intensified as the victim attempted to back away from Fyans, police said.

Fyans is a registered sex offender, and the incident constituted a violation of probation in another case, according to the affidavit, thus he was removed from the facility and placed in prison. He's to make his initial appearance in 2nd District Court in Ogden on Dec. 18.

