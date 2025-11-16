Man dies in semitrick crash on US 6

SOLDIER SUMMIT, Wasatch County — A man died Sunday night after a crash with a semitruck on U.S. 6 between Spanish Fork and Price.

The crash happened at about 4:40 p.m. A Ford truck heading east lost control and spun into the westbound lanes of U.S. 6, said Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Cameron Roden.

A semitruck hit the Ford in the passenger side, Roden said. The driver of the Ford truck died at the scene.

The semitrick driver had minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital, Roden said.

Westbound U.S. 6 lanes remain closed, though drivers are getting by the scene by using the turn lane, Roden said.

Roden said that the cause of the crash is being investigated. He said roads were wet at the time.

This report might be updated.