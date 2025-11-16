Honey factory 'total loss' in American Fork fire

AMERICAN FORK — A honey manufacturing factory was destroyed in a fire Sunday morning.

The building was a "total loss," though the responding units kept the fire from spreading to other structures, said Justin Whatcott with the American Fork Fire Department.

After 4 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to the smoke investigation that was quickly upgraded to a report of a residential structure fire.

Responding units from American Fork, Pleasant Grove, Lehi and Lone Peak were dispatched, and Whatcott said they found a honey manufacturing plant with "heavy fire involvement."

Whatcott said multiple other structures were threatened, but the firefighters kept the flames contained to their origin.

The cause is currently under investigation, he said.

A damage estimate was unknown Sunday.

According to a GoFundMe campaign,* Beehive State Honey, 7501 N. 6500 West, is a family business.

"Well, we are certainly most grateful to all who have supported our business for so long. I hope we can bounce back somehow. Beekeeping and pollination is a vital local community service but not a really lucrative business model, as you know," said Prenton Frasier, according to the site, which says he runs the family business.

"We mostly really loved being able to provide a top-quality product that people loved. It wasn't just a business, it was our identity. I just can't imagine not doing it."

This story may be updated.

*KSL.com does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.