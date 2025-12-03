Motorcycle rider who crashed in May, killing girlfriend, charged with murder

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

LEHI — An unlicensed motorcycle rider who police say had been drinking and was speeding when he crashed into another vehicle, resulting in the death of his passenger, has been charged.

Justin Kimball Strickland, 31, of Tooele, was charged Wednesday in 4th District Court with murder, a first-degree felony; DUI with prior convictions, a third-degree felony; reckless driving and being an alcohol-restricted driver, class B misdemeanors; and two infractions: speeding and illegally passing vehicles.

On May 3, Strickland was driving his motorcycle on Redwood Road in Lehi with his girlfriend sitting behind him. Prosecutors say neither was wearing a helmet.

"Traffic came to a stop due to a traffic light malfunction, and the vehicle in front of (Strickland's) vehicle came to a stop. (Strickland) failed to stop and collided with the rear of the vehicle, throwing him and (the girlfriend) from the motorcycle," according to charging documents.

The girlfriend, only identified by her initials K.L., suffered head injuries and died two days later. Strickland "suffered a compound fracture of his leg, which was later amputated," the charges state.

Investigators determined Strickland was traveling over 78 mph on the 50 mph road when he began braking prior to crashing.

"Witnesses to the collision described the motorcycle swerving between lanes, straddling lanes or 'filtering' between vehicles, failing to signal, and driving fast up until the collision occurred," according to the charges.

When questioned by police a week later, Strickland said he and his girlfriend had been at a sports bar prior to the crash, but he claimed he did not drink any alcohol, the charges state. But based on surveillance video from inside the bar and his bar receipt, both Strickland and the woman were served beer and liquor, and their server "recalled the defendant consuming the stein, the pint, and the shot of whiskey," the charges state.

Strickland closed out his bar tab at 3:26 p.m. The crash occurred at 3:38 p.m., according to investigators. Police also obtained hospital records that showed Strickland's blood-alcohol level was .077% two hours after he crashed. The legal limit in Utah is .05%.

Furthermore, Strickland's "license was suspended at the time of this incident, and he did not have a motorcycle endorsement," the charges state. Strickland has two prior alcohol-related while driving convictions in 2021.