Review: 'The Running Man' is a neon-drenched, '80s throwback that knows exactly what it is

Eighties action movies were kind of my forte. As a kid, I saw all of them, probably shouldn't have been watching them at that age, but it is what it is. My buddies and I would argue endlessly about who the best action hero was, and everyone had solid points.

"He may not be jacked like the others, but Bruce Willis is just so cool."

Or, "Jean-Claude Van Damme is the guy. I mean, he can do the splits anywhere, and "Bloodsport" might be the greatest movie ever made."

All fair arguments.

But for me, there was one '80s and even '90s GOAT action star: the one and only Arnold Schwarzenegger. The guy was a legend. If he was in a movie, I was watching it — likely over and over. I loved "Predator," "The Terminator," "Commando" and "Red Heat." But there was one movie, in particular, that I thought was a universal classic, a staple of '80s action fandom … until I found out the Clyde household might have been one of the few on earth who owned "The Running Man" on repeat VHS rotation.

I didn't realize until years later that "The Running Man" was actually a box office flop. When I'd bring it up to people, most had never even heard of it. So, when the trailer for a new version of "The Running Man" dropped with Glen Powell in the lead, I geeked out. My friends looked at me like I was crazy.

"That's a remake?" they asked.

Yes. It's a remake, kind of. It all started as a novella from Stephen King (under his pseudonym Richard Bachman), then became the Arnold movie, and now returns as a slick, stylized action thriller directed by Edgar Wright.

A recent conversation with my brother and a second viewing of the 1987 original reminded me that the movie doesn't quite hold up the way my young mind remembered. But I still have a soft spot for it. So, how does the new "The Running Man" hold up? Let's get into it.

Sticking closer to the source

Unlike the Schwarzenegger version, which was basically a neon fever dream of biceps, catchphrases and absurd villains, the new movie hews much closer to King's original story. Glen Powell plays Ben Richards, a man forced to compete in a brutal televised death game where contestants must survive for 30 days while being hunted by government-sponsored killers.

It's still dystopian and ridiculous in all the right ways, but this time we understand why Richards is running. His motives are emotional, human and painfully relevant. Powell's portrayal captures the vulnerability and desperation that were missing in the original. For the first time, I actually cared about why the Running Man was running.

Edgar Wright's signature style

I've always been an Edgar Wright fan. Even when I don't love his movies, I love how he makes them. He brings energy, rhythm and a visual wit that makes his films instantly recognizable. This one is no exception.

While "The Running Man" is a different genre for Wright, with less comedy and more action thriller, his DNA is all over it. There's humor, oddball characters, quick-fire dialogue and, of course, a killer soundtrack. Like "Baby Driver," music drives the movie (literally and emotionally). Every chase, fight and explosion feels choreographed to the beat, creating this pulse-pounding sense of rhythm that turns the action into art.

Glen Powell is pretty likable

Powell continues his streak of being one of Hollywood's most charismatic actors. Coming off "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Hit Man," he brings that same mix of cocky charm and surprising emotional depth. His Ben Richards isn't a muscle-bound superhero; well, he actually is, just not as much as Arnold, but he's also incredibly smart, scrappy and relatable. It's a great modernization of the archetype that Arnold made famous.

Retro-futuristic flair

What I loved most about this new take is how much it feels like an '80s movie without trying to be one. Wright clearly loves the original film, and his homage is respectful without being derivative. The movie is gritty, colorful and full of "future tech" that looks like it was ripped straight out of a 1986 Radio Shack catalog.

There's a tactile charm to it; real sets, tangible props, glowing buttons, analog monitors. The action feels grounded even in a high-tech world. It transported me back to that feeling of being a kid watching something I definitely wasn't old enough for and loving every second of it.

The action delivers

From the first chase scene, the movie hardly lets up. The pacing is relentless once the game begins. Each new environment and opponent brings its own flavor: urban alleyways, neon skyscrapers, desert wastelands. Wright's direction keeps things kinetic but coherent. You can see what's happening, something too many modern action films forget.

And while it's not all nonstop explosions, the action always serves the story. The constant danger, betrayal, and uncertainty about who can be trusted adds a layer of tension that keeps you invested.

A little long, a little silly

Let's be honest: This isn't high-level art. At over two hours, the movie probably could've been trimmed by 15 or 20 minutes without losing much. Some of the slower character moments work, but others feel a bit indulgent.

And yes, it's hokey in places. There are a few eye-rolling moments and lines that seem pulled straight from a comic book. But honestly? That's kind of the point. "The Running Man" doesn't pretend to be a masterpiece. It knows exactly what it is: loud, colorful, and unapologetically ridiculous.

Not for everyone

Some people will hate this movie. It's over-the-top, occasionally nonsensical, and proudly weird. But for fans of '80s-style action movies, that's exactly the appeal. If you grew up loving "Total Recall," "RoboCop" or "Escape from New York," this is a love letter to that era.

What parents need to know

"The Running Man" is rated R and doesn't shy away from it. The entire movie is gritty and dark, and the tone alone gives it an R-rated feel. Then there is a lot of violence, blood and killing going on. The depravity of humanity and the fact that they love watching people run for their lives on television, only to be hunted down and murdered, also earns the rating.

Between the vibe, the language and the violence, this is an R-rated film not meant for younger audiences.

Conclusion

"The Running Man" isn't a perfect film, and it's not trying to be. It's a pulse-pounding, neon-soaked action flick with just enough heart to keep you hooked and just enough absurdity to make you grin.

It's Edgar Wright doing something different but still distinctly him. It's Glen Powell proving he can carry a full-blown blockbuster. And it's a welcome reminder that not every action movie needs to be self-serious to be great.

"The Running Man" is rated R for violence, language and thematic content.