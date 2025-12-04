What's coming to streaming in December

Estimated read time: 6-7 minutes

We're making a list and checking it twice because every title is worth the watch. December brings the perfect excuse to curl up with a blanket, a mug of hot cocoa and a streaming lineup that would make even Santa jealous. Holiday romcoms? Check. Thrillers? Check. Binge-worthy series? Check, check. Let's unwrap what's coming to streaming this month.

Must-see movies and shows this December

Whether you watch Netflix, Hulu, Prime, Disney+, HBO or all of them, we've got you covered. Netflix is leading the charge with some of the most anticipated titles. Fans of "Stranger Things" can catch Volume 2 on Dec. 25 and the series finale on Dec. 31. You'll also see "Emily in Paris" Season 5, Rian Johnson's new "Knives Out" mystery and plenty of holiday movies to keep the cocoa flowing.

Disney+ is bringing just as much excitement. "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" returns for Season 2, and Taylor Swift is taking over the platform with two Eras Tour specials, giving Swifties a behind-the-scenes look at the record-breaking tour.

Hulu keeps things simple with the new legal dramedy "All's Fair," while Prime Video brings fresh holiday movies along with the hit video-game adaptation "Fallout," which drops its second season on Dec. 17.

HBO Max closes out the month with its "I Love LA" season finale, rounding out a December watchlist that will keep your binge-watching skills sharp.

Coming to Netflix in December

Dec. 1

"A League of Their Own"

"All The Empty Rooms"

"Anything Else"

"As Good as It Gets"

"Bad Teacher"

"Beowulf," Season 1

"Big Mama's House"

"Big Mama's House 2"

"Brightburn"

"Burlesque"

"CoComelon Lane," Season 6

"Cheaper By The Dozen"

"Cheaper By The Dozen 2"

"Christmas Break-In"

"Downton Abbey"

"Godzilla"

"Godzilla: King of the Monsters"

"Grantchester"

"Holiday in Santa Fe"

"Hollow Man"

"Influencer"

"Joy for Christmas"

"Kung Fu Panda 2"

"Kung Fu Panda 3"

"Little Women" (2019)

"Love is Blind: Italy," Season 1

"Money Monster"

"My Next Guest with David Letterman and Adam Sandler"

"Overcomer"

"Paul, Apostle of Christ"

"Playing Gracie Darling," Season 1

"Pulp Fiction"

"Rio"

"Rio 2"

"Sew Torn"

"Stripes"

"The Gospel"

"The Ugly Truth"

"The Wolf of Wall Street"

"Troll 2"

"Victoria," multiple seasons

"War Room"

"What Lies Beneath"

"Zero Dark Thirty"

Dec. 2

"Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches," Season 2

"Borg vs. McEnroe"

"Matt Rife: Unwrapped — A Christmas Crowd Work Special"

"The Sunlit Night"

Dec. 3

"My Secret Santa"

"Stranded with my Mother-in-Law," Season 3

"The Northman"

"With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration"

Dec. 4

"A Lot Like Christmas"

"Forrest Gump"

"Fugue State 1986," Season 1

"I Wish You Had Told Me"

"Lali: Time to Step Up"

"The Abandons," Season 1

"The Believers," Season 2

Dec. 5

"A Lot Like Christmas"

"Jay Kelly"

"Love and Wine"

"Mean Girls"

"MVP"

"Owning Manhattan," Season 2

"Sicilia Express," Season 1

"The Making of Jay Kelly"

"The New Yorker at 100"

"The Night My Dad Saved Christmas 2"

"The Price of Confession," Season 1

Dec. 7

"Babylon"

"Cast Away"

"Church People"

Dec. 8

"Elmo and Mark Rober's Merry Giftmas"

Dec. 9

"Badly in Love," Season 1

"Blood Coast," Season 2

"Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within"

"The West Wing," seasons 1-7

Dec. 10

"Record of Ragnarok," Season 3

"Simon Cowell: The Next Act." Season 1

"The Accident," Season 2

Dec. 11

"Had I Not Seen the Sun (Part 2)"

"Lost in the Spotlight"

"Man vs. Baby," Season 1

"The Fakenapping"

"The Town," Season 1

"Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft," Season 2

"True Beauty," Season 1

Dec. 12

"City of Shadows," Season 1

"Home for Christmas," Season 3

"The Amazing Digital Circus," Season 1

"The Fanatic"

"Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery"

Dec. 13

"The Talented Mr. Ripley"

Dec. 14

"PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie"

Dec. 15

"A Cowboy Christmas Romance"

"Christmas at the Chalet"

"The Christmas Classic"

"Christmas on the Alpaca Farm"

"One Piece"

"The Creature Cases," Chapter 6

"Two for the Money"

Dec. 16

"Castle Rock," seasons 1-2

"Culinary Class Wars," Season 2

Dec. 17

"The Manny," Season 3

"Murder in Monaco"

"What's in The Box?" Season 1

Dec. 18

"10Dance," Season 1

"Emily in Paris," Season 5

Dec. 19

"A Time For Bravery

"Jake vs. Joshua: Judgment Day (LIVE)"

"The Great Flood"

Dec. 22

"Elway"

"Sicily Express"

"The Closer," seasons 1-7

Dec. 23

"Eden"

"King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch," Season 3

Dec. 24

"Downton Abbey: A New Era"

"Goodbye June"

"Tom Segura: Teacher"

Dec. 25

"Stranger Things," Season 5: Volume 2

"NFL Christmas Game Day," Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders

"NFL Christmas Game Day," Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings

Dec. 26

"Cover-Up"

Dec. 30

"Evil Influencer: The Jodi Hildebrandt Story"

"Ricky Gervais: Mortality"

Dec. 31

"Sleeping with Other People"

"Stranger Things" Season 5, series finale

Coming to Disney+ in December

Dec. 1

"I AM BOXER" (Hulu Original) – Episode 2

Dec. 2

"Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular"

"Dancing with the Holidays"

"CMA Country Christmas"

Dec. 3

"Are You Sure?!?" (Disney+ Original) – two-episode premiere

"CMA Country Christmas"

"Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation" (Disney+ Original) – new episode

"Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir" (Season 6) – new episodes

"RoboGobo – Holiday Episode"

Dec. 4

"The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives," Season 3 reunion special

Dec. 5

"Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw"

"The Great Christmas Light Fight," Season 13 premiere

"Mickey & Minnie's Holiday Songs: Christmas shorts," premiere

Dec. 8

"Dance Moms: A New Era," Season 2

"Monsters Funday Football"

"Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures," Season 3

Dec. 10

"Are You Sure?!?" (Disney+ Original) – two new episodes

"Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation" (Disney+ Original) – new episode

"Kevin Costner Presents: The First Christmas"

"Percy Jackson and the Olympians," Season 2

"Secrets Declassified with David Duchovny," Season 1

Dec. 12

"Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show"

"Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era"

Dec. 30

"Project Runway"

Coming to Hulu in December

Dec. 4

"All's Fair," Season 1

Dec. 22

"The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball," Season 2

Dec. 24

"Made in Korea"

Dec. 30

"Project Runway," seasons 5-8

Dec. 31

"Grand Prix Of Europe"

"Together"

"Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out," Season 1

Coming to Amazon Prime in December

Dec. 1

"The Merchants of Joy"

Dec. 3

"Oh. What. Fun."

Dec. 6

"Surely Tomorrow"

Dec. 7

"Confessions of a Female Serial Killer," true crime special

Dec. 10

"Merv"

Dec. 12

"Tell Me Softly"

Dec. 17

"Fallout," Season 2

Dec. 18

"Human Specimens"

Coming to HBO in December

Dec. 1

"Mad Men"

"Paul Anka: His Way"

Dec. 5

"The Family McMullen"

Dec. 21