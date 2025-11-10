Salt Lake County to extend child care services at 4 centers for a few more months

SALT LAKE CITY — Leaders of Utah's most populated county say they still plan to close four county-run child care centers, but voted Monday to extend services a few more months amid pushback from the community.

The Salt Lake County Council voted 5-3 on Monday to extend funding to a parks and recreation program that operates day care services at the Kearns, Magna, Millcreek Activity and Northwest Activity (Salt Lake City) recreation centers through the end of May 2026. The council also voted unanimously to ensure that staff remain in place at the day cares through the new end date.

It had been set to close on Dec. 31, which raised concerns because it would have coincided with the middle of the school year.

"I think it's really important for us to give these families some additional time to find alternative arrangements for their child care, and it makes sense for it to go to the end of the school year," said Salt Lake County Councilwoman Aimee Winder Newton, as she proposed the measure in a special meeting.

However, the vote followed party lines again, as County Council Democrats argued that the county could have searched for "sustainable options" to help fund the program, and that the closures would hurt families. Salt Lake County Councilwoman Suzanne Harrison was among the group voting against the measure, which she said was "out of protest" over the outcome.

"While I'm grateful that we're going to give families more time and our staff more time, I just can't — in good conscience — vote for this because we can do better," she said. "As a county, we should have done better."

The county program provided service to 271 families during the school year and approximately 300 families during the summer, according to the county's community services department. The council voted along party lines in favor of the closures last month after a county-commissioned study found that licensed child care at four county-run centers provides adequate preschool and after-school care, but they are not financially self-sustaining.

Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson recommended that the council explore "market forces" and find ways to make the day cares viable before deciding on the program's fate, but the initial vote took place a week after Wilson, a Democrat, recommended a nearly 20% property tax increase as part of her 2026 budget.

Salt Lake County Council Chairwoman Dea Theodore, a Republican, pointed to that proposal again on Monday as a key factor in the program closure, which was decided on as the council has explored ways to trim spending.

"This is due to a tax increase and some failures on the administration by letting it get to this point," she said.

Monday's vote followed an emotional meeting last week, where parents expressed concerns and highlighted the importance of the day care service. Many called it their only option because of costs and other challenges, which make it difficult to find help.

"Money was already tight, and for me to be able to afford any of these other places, I'll have to reduce my contribution to my 401(k)," said Mackenzie Miller, who relies on the Magna Recreation Center for child care, after the meeting. "Like, I don't have any more money — there's nothing left for them to take from me."

The county has other programs that help families and partners with nonprofits, as well, said Salt Lake County Councilwoman Laurie Stringham on Monday. Meanwhile, Salt Lake County Councilman Jiro Johnson, who missed the vote due to a work conflict, said he plans to try to seek ways to bring lost services back in the future.