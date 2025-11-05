Parents petition against defunding of Salt Lake County child care programs

SALT LAKE CITY — Mackenzie Miller was among dozens of parents and constituents who filed into the Salt Lake County government building on Tuesday in hopes of persuading the County Council not to defund child care services.

Miller, a recently divorced father, said he's been taking his 3-year-old daughter to the Magna Recreation Center, where she is cared for while he works. His older daughter was also previously enrolled in the program.

During the County Council's meeting on Oct. 28, a Republican majority voted 5-4 in favor of slashing the $2 million annual subsidized funding to keep the programs running at four licensed child care centers.

Miller said he currently pays about $500 a month per child for the service, but having to pay much more than that could be detrimental to his finances.

"I have enough money to just make ends meet," he said.

The council's decision came after it heard a report from a consulting firm that looked into the child care centers' financial viability. Miller, like many other parents, said he was devastated to learn the county might cut funding to the child care centers.

The report also found that the child care programs are only being half-utilized, operating at just 50% capacity. In addition to Magna, the child care programs are also being offered in Kearns Recreation Center, the Millcreek Activity Center and the Northwest Activity Center.

The council revisited the matter at its meeting on Tuesday, during which parents, children and elected officials pleaded with its members to reconsider the decision and look at alternative options that could better suit the families that rely on the programs.

2 new plans for child care

After a public comment period that persisted for more than an hour, several alternative options were considered — both would impose a 20% tuition increase on families, as initially recommended by the consulting firm that conducted the study.

Councilwoman Suzanne Harrison proposed a motion that would raise fees without closing the centers. Her proposal also included working with nonprofit organizations, other child care providers and state leaders to find a path forward that's fiscally responsible. The matter would be brought back before the council for discussion in July 2026.

The other proposal came from Councilwoman Aimee Winder Newton, who suggested keeping the centers open for another eight months. Her alternative plan also involved engaging with potential future partners who would be willing to take on the programs. But the centers, as they're currently offered, would end on May 31, 2026.

Mayor Jenny Wilson also weighed in on the matter, suggesting that more time was needed for the council to further explore the issue, which would ultimately give families more time to figure out other options.

"I think the ultimate bottom line is we absolutely do need to decrease the cost of the county, but there may be partnerships and better ways to do it that involve the state and our local partners," she told the County Council.

Both Winder Newton and Harrison's motions failed due to a 4-4 tie, as Councilman Sheldon Stewart, who was attending the meeting remotely, seemingly did not respond when it was his turn to vote on either proposed measure.

In a statement posted to her 'X' account on Thursday, Winder Newton further reiterated the County Council's position in trying to lighten the blow to taxpayer dollars following Wilson's proposed tax hike.

"After being presented with a proposed 20% tax increase by Mayor Wilson, the Republicans on the county council have been looking for cuts so taxpayers can keep more of their money," she said.

The councilwoman went on to cite the results of the study as one catalyst for closing for the centers along with taxpayer funds that were being used to keep them afloat.

"An extensive report done on the county daycare program, along with a county audit with 38 findings, showed a $2 million exorbitant subsidy the county was giving to a couple hundred families - between $6,000-$10,000 of taxpayer funds per child each year," she said. "Income was never a qualifier, nor is this the role of county government since the state already provides a childcare subsidy for low to middle-income families."

Tuition increase 'not feasible'

Miller said even if Winder Newton's measure had passed, it still would put families on a running time clock to find comparable child care options. "Eight months isn't enough; sorry," he told the council.

Miller said, so far, the options he's found would cost twice as much as he's paying now.

"Money was already tight, and for me to be able to afford any of these other places, I'll have to reduce my contribution to my 401(k)," he told KSL.com. "Like, I don't have any more money — there's nothing left for them to take from me."

Jessica Earl, a mother and resident of Millcreek, said she and her husband were also devastated after the County Council's vote last week.

Earl said her 2-year-old son has been attending the Millcreek Activity Center for the past seven months. She's still processing the thought of how their family will navigate having to find another affordable child care option within just a matter of weeks.

"I don't even know, to be honest, it's hard to even put into words," she said.

Like Miller, Earl said she has also looked at other options for child care and fears having to pay up to $1,700 a month elsewhere.

"Even $200 more than what I'm paying right now is, like, not feasible," she told KSL.com.

'We urge local government to reconsider'

Both parents said they aren't giving up the fight to keep the four centers open. Miller started a petition for parents and community members to sign in hopes of garnering more support to keep the facilities open.

"We urge local government officials to reconsider any plans that would reduce funding for these critical services. Instead, we propose that more investment and focus be directed to enhance and expand early childhood education programs, ensuring that the children of Salt Lake County can continue to learn, grow, and thrive in safe and nurturing environments," an excerpt from the Change.org petition reads.

Earl said she is working with a group to start a billboard campaign in support of funding the centers; she also encourages others who want to get involved to attend upcoming County Council meetings to voice their concerns.

The County Council could revisit the matter in a future meeting before taking a final vote on Dec. 9.

However, as of now, the four county-managed child care centers will not be available after Dec. 31, thus leaving 271 families in Salt Lake County to find new child care. Winder Newton said the County Council is doing what it can try to help impacted families find new arrangements.