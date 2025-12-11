Mountain View Corridor crash prompts delays in West Valley City

By Curtis Booker, KSL | Posted - Dec. 11, 2025 at 4:47 p.m.

 
A crash is impacting traffic on Mountain View Corridor in West Valley City on Thursday.

A crash is impacting traffic on Mountain View Corridor in West Valley City on Thursday. (Utah Department of Transportation)

Save Story

WEST VALLEY CITY — A crash on Mountain View Corridor in West Valley City led to delays during rush hour traffic on Thursday.

The Utah Department of Transportation posted on its social media account that a crash was impacting southbound traffic on Mountain View Corridor near 4100 South. The collision was blocking the right three lanes of traffic, and UDOT anticipated up to 15-minute delays in the area.

The department said the problem was compounded by malfunctioning signals at the intersection.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area and use alternative routes when possible.

This story may be updated.

Most recent Salt Lake County stories

Related topics

Utah transportationUtahSalt Lake CountyPolice & Courts
Curtis Booker
Curtis Booker is a reporter for KSL.
KSL.com Beyond Business
KSL.com Beyond Series

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  