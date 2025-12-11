Mountain View Corridor crash prompts delays in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY — A crash on Mountain View Corridor in West Valley City led to delays during rush hour traffic on Thursday.

The Utah Department of Transportation posted on its social media account that a crash was impacting southbound traffic on Mountain View Corridor near 4100 South. The collision was blocking the right three lanes of traffic, and UDOT anticipated up to 15-minute delays in the area.

The department said the problem was compounded by malfunctioning signals at the intersection.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area and use alternative routes when possible.

This story may be updated.