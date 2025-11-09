Utah barbershop donates day's earnings to support veterans' healing

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

SPANISH FORK — For most guys, a haircut is a quick 20-minute stop in the day. But at Branded Barbers in Spanish Fork and Nephi, the impact of a haircut on Friday will last much longer, especially for Utah veterans.

"I love my clients," said barbershop owner Shawny Allred. "I get to know their families, and I get to know their kids."

Allred said she loves cutting hair, and she loves helping people feel confident walking out the door. But this time, the goal wasn't about how her clients looked. It was about who the money could help.

"There's a good chance that I can make $800 today. But for me … giving that away and being able to donate that is just so much more," she said.

Allred calls the effort "Rally for the Brave." Every dollar from every haircut at both Branded Barbers locations was donated to a nonprofit called "High Flight Heroes."

It's a group that takes veterans on snowmobile trips, the kind of outdoor experiences that help them connect with others who understand military trauma.

"They let them experience that thrill. And it helps them heal something inside of them," Allred said.

Allred is not a veteran herself, but many of her clients are. Over the years, she's listened to their stories. Sometimes, they're the kinds of stories that don't always get shared outside the barber chair.

"The cool thing about a barbershop is it's kind of like your own personal therapy. It's cheaper therapy," said Daniel Beddoes, who is a Marine veteran from Provo.

Beddoes, who also writes and sings about his military experience, said the barber chair can sometimes be the one place veterans open up. He understands how difficult those internal battles can be, long after returning home.

"There's a lot of people that say they care, but few people that actually get out there and do something about it," he said.

Allred's shops stayed busy throughout the day, as customers filled chairs knowing their haircut was doing more than just trimming ends.

This is the third year she has done a similar effort, raising more than $28,000 last year.

"We'll keep doing it because it matters. They risked everything to give us the freedoms we have today, so this is the least we can do back," she said.

A haircut might not fix everything, but for veterans living with heavy memories, Allred hopes it shows they're not alone.

"If we can help save at least one life, then I feel like we're doing okay," she said.