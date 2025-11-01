21-year-old University of Utah student wins $125K in ESPN kicking contest

SALT LAKE CITY — A 21-year-old University of Utah senior is $125,000 richer after kicking a 33-yard field goal for Pat McAfee's Kicking Contest during ESPN's "College GameDay" Saturday.

The challenge is part of the "College GameDay" experience that has taken over many college campuses in anticipation of big games, like the one Saturday night against the Cincinnati Bearcats. The challenge itself was started by former NFL punter Pat McAfee to prove that scoring a field goal is much harder than it looks. Upward of $1 million is put on the line, much of it going to charity, and another portion going to the kickers themselves.

Jonah Knubel was among the hundreds of people who camped overnight, hoping that his ticket would be drawn. As chance would have it, his ticket was not drawn. But, as circumstance would have it, he would be the one to perform the challenge.

"My ticket was not called for the contest, but the guy who won the raffle looked over and said, 'I'm not kicking this. I'm way too nervous. I don't know how to kick," Knuble recalled. "I said, 'Hello! I'll kick it for you, because I have experience kicking.'"

Knubel's experience came from playing on the Jordan High School football team as a kicker his senior year, where he earned All-Region honors.

After speaking with the powers that be, it was agreed that Knubel would attempt the 33-yard kick, but the $1 million prize money would be split between him and the ticket holder. Added to the wager was a prediction by McAfee himself, who said that if Knubel made it, Utah would be the sure winner of tonight's game.

"It kind of felt like a fever dream," Knubel said. "Getting to high-five everyone, being on TV and getting to meet everyone was honestly so amazing. And when the kick finally came and I missed the first attempt, I was absolutely crushed because I knew I could make it pretty easily."

In a clutch move, a timeout was called, and Knubel was awarded another kick. This time, the prize money was $500,000, where he would split $250,000 with the ticket holder and the other $250,000 going to a local charity.

His high school kicking experience kicked in, and he scored big. Not only that, but Knubel became the second to win the challenge this year out of 10 challenges, and one of seven who have won since it began in 2023.

After a lot of thought (and a nap), Knubel, a finance major, told KSL.com that he plans on "wisely" spending his winnings.