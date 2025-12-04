Voting underway to replace state Utah Sen. Daniel Thatcher in District 11

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

WEST VALLEY CITY — A novel method of voting is underway, as voters in Utah's Senate District 11 have a week to weigh in online about who will replace outgoing state Sen. Daniel Thatcher.

Thatcher, a former Republican who switched to the Utah Forward Party earlier this year, plans to step down from his seat ahead of the 2026 general legislative session, allowing the party to nominate a candidate to replace him. The governor typically selects interim replacements recommended by the party of the outgoing lawmaker, and parties typically nominate replacements selected by the relatively small number of party delegates in the district.

But this time, the Utah Forward Party is opening the process up to all voters in District 11, regardless of party, and letting voters cast their votes online.

"This is a great way for everyone to get involved in the process," party spokesman Phil Boileau told KSL NewsRadio's "Inside Sources" earlier this week. "We think that this is a ... breath of fresh air in terms of civic engagement in the state, and we've gotten nothing but positive feedback."

Voters can still cast their votes in person at polling places next week. A full list of locations and voting times can be found at 11chooses.com.

Thatcher is from West Valley City, and his district covers portions of several cities on the west side of Salt Lake Valley, a sliver of Utah County and much of Tooele County.

Voters still need to be registered to vote in Utah and will receive mailed envelopes with personal codes to access their online ballots. The voting platform was open as of Thursday morning, and voters are expected to receive their codes no later than Friday. The online portal will remain open until 9 p.m. on Dec. 11.

Five candidates are in the running to replace Thatcher — Tynley Bean, Maleah Bliss, Emily Buss, Jeff Marshall and Jeff Saunders — and the party has opted to use approval voting to determine the winner. That means voters can vote for more than one candidate, and the winner will be the one who receives the most votes.

Several cities have used approval voting, but this will be the first time the method will be used to elect someone in a state-level position, according to the Utah Forward Party.

Party leaders pitch the novel voting method as a way to get more voters involved in the process of replacing Thatcher.

"I have every confidence that the candidate chosen will serve admirably, because that person will be free to legislate the same way Sen. Thatcher always has: by listening to residents, not party bosses," party Chairwoman Michelle Quist said in a prepared statement.

More information about the candidates and voting can be found at 11chooses.com.