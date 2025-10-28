How Utah could someday be connected by 3,100 miles of trails

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah leaders have completed a master plan outlining how they want to link the state through thousands of new trails.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox unveiled a new master plan map for the Utah Trail Network during a speech at the Utah Transportation Conference on Tuesday, exactly three years after first announcing his vision for the network. The plan calls for about 2,600 miles of trails to link up with approximately 500 miles of existing trails in the state, eventually letting someone bike, walk or run from Logan to St. George and within many communities in between.

State transportation officials say it will ultimately connect 208 Utah towns and cities, along with six national parks and 25 state parks, as it's filled out over the next several decades. The goal is to create a system that's within one mile for 95% of Utahns.

"We need to spend more time outside, more time connecting with people and more time exercising, and the way we do that is through our trail system," the governor said. "The Utah Trail Network helps every Utahn commute, recreate and enjoy Utah. It's a great way to build for future generations."

The Utah Trail Network would build on the "Golden Spoke" and other paved regional trails found throughout the state, Cox explained when he announced his intent to create a statewide trail system in 2022.

In addition to offering transportation, the rise of e-bikes has made it easier to commute longer distances without a motor vehicle, Utah Department of Transportation director Carlos Braceras added at the time. He likened the network to the interstate system.

Getting to a 3,100-mile network will take time, though. State lawmakers passed a bill a year later that directed $45 million in one-time funding and created a new fund that allows up to $45 million in annual funding for trail projects. The first 18 projects were selected in 2024 as the vision slowly came to fruition.

A map of the planned Utah Trail Network that Gov. Spencer Cox announced on Tuesday. (Photo: Utah Department of Transportation)

Tuesday's update marks the first time the state has shown what the network could look like in the future. It was pieced together after meeting with communities and planning agencies across the state, according to UDOT. The agency adds that it will chip away at the goal one trail at a time.

Many of the new trails would be constructed near existing highways in the state, such as U.S. 6 or state Route 12, according to the map. It would also link 33 universities and colleges, as well as dozens of high-capacity transit stations. UDOT officials say the master plan will be updated every four years.

"Generations from now, people will look back and remember this as the moment Utah changed how we get around," Braceras said. "The Utah Trail Network will connect communities in every corner of the state and give people more ways to move, explore and enjoy life here."