Utah City integrates wellness with residential living through new Peloton partnership

VINEYARD — In what is set to become a booming "urban core" of Utah County, the development of Utah City is taking a step in boosting the well-being of its current and future residents.

A newly formed partnership with Peloton adds another phase amid the development of the 700-acre mixed-use community located on the eastern shore of Utah Lake, a press release from Utah City announced.

The development eventually plans to become a walkable, transit-oriented, mixed-use destination in the heart of Vineyard.

Jacklyn Briggs, director of marketing for Utah City, said in efforts to align with the development's goal of providing convenient access for people who want to live an active lifestyle, it's partnered with the global at-home fitness brand to outfit Peloton equipment in each multifamily building in Utah City.

"Utah City is a wellness and well-being focused community," she said.

Briggs added that Utah City aims to provide the infrastructure and opportunities — whether indoors or outdoors — to make it more accessible for people prioritizing health and fitness as part of their everyday routine.

"Our design is a walkable city, and we want to build everything on a human scale, because people are the most important part of the development — the people that live there, the people that visit there, the people that do business there, and Peloton is the same," she explained. "Their ethos is all around building a community. It's not just about a rower or a bike or treadmill — it's about building a community around it."

According to Utah City, it's currently the only Peloton-powered community in the state. Briggs said the partnership came at no cost, though residents using the facilities will have the access as part of their rental or lease agreements.

Each residential building will have what's called "Peloton Spaces," serving as co-branded workout areas featuring Peloton's bike and row equipment, the press release states.

Peloton fitness equipment is shown in a Utah City residential fitness room an undated photo in Vineyard. A new partnership now allows residents in multifamily units in Utah City to access Peloton equipment. (Photo: Utah City)

As part of the partnership, tenants in the respective residential units will have access to both private workout pods and fully equipped gym spaces, offering a variety of fitness gear.

Peloton recently incorporated artificial intelligence into its fitness equipment, called Peloton IQ, which allows users to personalize their workout plans, track their progress and see performance insights, similar to a personal trainer.

"It's just this greater movement and a greater access to a full platform, rather than an individual equipment," Briggs said. "And that's actually why we wanted to partner with Peloton exclusively."

Greg Hybl, senior vice president and general manager of Peloton for Business, said the at-home fitness company is excited to partner with Utah City.

"For the first time, Peloton will serve as the primary fitness partner for an entire residential development, with Peloton's full Pro Series Line available to residents soon," he said in a statement. "We believe this collaboration sets a new standard for wellness in large-scale developments, and we are proud to be a part of it."

In August, Utah City hosted a free, outdoor class for the public on its partially finished green line promenade, led by Peloton yoga instructor Kirra Michel. According to Briggs, more than 200 people attended the class.

An outdoor yoga class on dubbed Utah City Sweat hosted by Kirra Michel in Vineyard on Aug. 23. A new partnership between the Utah City and Peloton now allows residents in multifamily units access to Peloton equipment. (Photo: Utah City)

"It was a treat to host Kirra Michel, who was so well received," she said in a statement. "We look forward to welcoming more of Peloton's revered instructors to unite people through movement in a community where parks, trails and public spaces are prioritized to support an active, connected way of life."

Briggs said Utah City aims to do similar outdoor events next year as its community and partnership with Peloton evolves.

"We are going to be introducing activations on the waterfront and along the Utah Lake shoreline trail," she told KSL.com. "So, I mean, I would love to see some content for Peloton even being filmed in the area; because, again, we have such amazing outdoor spaces."