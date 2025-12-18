TikTok signs deal to sell US unit to American investor-led venture

WASHINGTON — ByteDance's TikTok has signed a deal to sell its U.S. entity to a joint venture controlled by American investors, according to a memo from TikTok CEO seen by Reuters.
The deal, set to close on Jan. 22, would end years of efforts to force the app's Chinese parent ByteDance to divest its U.S. business over national security concerns.
Oracle, Silver Lake and Abu Dhabi-based MGX will collectively own 45% of the new entity, according to the memo.
Bytedance did not immediately respond to request for comment.
This story will be updated.
