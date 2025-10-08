Community holds vigil for 16-year-old shot and killed near Ben Lomond High School

OGDEN — People in Ogden gathered Wednesday evening to remember a 16-year-old who was shot and killed near Ben Lomond High School.

Family members have identified the victim as Mason Caballero. Police said he was shot Tuesday afternoon near the high school after classes had ended for the day. Staffers at the school tried to save him before first responders arrived, officials said, but he died.

As of late Wednesday, police were still searching for the shooter.

A day after the shooting, a large crowd stood outside Ben Lomond High School for a community vigil. Speakers prayed and shared thoughts in both English and Spanish, calling the teen's death "a loss."

"It's overwhelming," Jackson Payne, Mason's older brother, said of the turnout at the vigil.

But, he added, he wasn't surprised so many people showed up.

"I know he touched the lives of many, and he always brightened the day when he showed up," Payne said. "He was goofy. He was funny. He had the biggest heart I knew."

Adayla Gama, Mason's cousin, said she was "shocked" to hear of her relative's death.

"He was never gang-affiliated," Gama said. "He was always a good kid, very bright, super smiley."

A woman wipes her eyes at a vigil held in Ogden on Wednesday to honor 16-year-old Mason Caballero, who was shot and killed near Ben Lomond High School on Tuesday. (Photo: Wes Barton, KSL-TV)

Family members hope Mason's shooter will face justice. But for now, they said they're focused on remembering him and getting through their grief.

"I don't know how to live my life anymore," said Payne, his voice breaking. "It's hard. It's so hard. I don't know what to do anymore. I loved that kid. But we'll get through it."

Payne said the community will help support them, but still, "it'll be the toughest thing I'll ever do in my life."

Family members have set up a GoFundMe account* to help pay for Mason's funeral expenses.

