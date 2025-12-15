Riverdale man charged with sexual abuse of a child stemming from alleged incidents in 2022

By Tim Vandenack, KSL | Posted - Dec. 15, 2025 at 6:30 p.m.

 
A Riverdale man was charged last Thursday with three counts of sexual abuse of a child stemming from alleged incidents in 2022.

A Riverdale man was charged last Thursday with three counts of sexual abuse of a child stemming from alleged incidents in 2022. (Tim Vandenack, KSL.com)

Save Story

OGDEN — A Riverdale man has been charged with sexual abuse of a child and accused of inappropriately touching a boy in 2022.

Joseph Ngoc Khang Nguyen, 33, is charged with three counts of sexual abuse of a child, a second-degree felony, and a count of attempted sexual abuse of a child, a third-degree felony. Weber County prosecutors filed the charges in 2nd District Court in Ogden last Thursday, Dec. 11.

The mother of the boy, now 12, contacted Roy police in the matter in late November after he disclosed that Nguyen had allegedly inappropriately touched him in June 2022. The boy was later interviewed at the Children's Justice Center in Ogden and said the inappropriate touching occurred on multiple occasions in his bedroom.

"Child victim also disclosed and provided evidence that the defendant sent child victim a text message apologizing for his actions," read the charging papers in the case.

When contacted by detectives, Nguyen admitted to fondling the boy on three occasions around June 2022 while visiting his home, according to charging papers. "On a fourth occasion, the defendant explained that he was reaching into the victim's shorts pocket the way he had done it three previous times and the victim swatted his hand away and said no," charging papers read.

Nguyen was being held as of Monday without bail in the Weber County Jail.

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

UtahPolice & CourtsWeber County
Tim Vandenack, KSLTim Vandenack
Tim Vandenack covers immigration, multicultural issues and Northern Utah for KSL. He worked several years for the Standard-Examiner in Ogden and has lived and reported in Mexico, Chile and along the U.S.-Mexico border.

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  