Riverdale man charged with sexual abuse of a child stemming from alleged incidents in 2022

OGDEN — A Riverdale man has been charged with sexual abuse of a child and accused of inappropriately touching a boy in 2022.

Joseph Ngoc Khang Nguyen, 33, is charged with three counts of sexual abuse of a child, a second-degree felony, and a count of attempted sexual abuse of a child, a third-degree felony. Weber County prosecutors filed the charges in 2nd District Court in Ogden last Thursday, Dec. 11.

The mother of the boy, now 12, contacted Roy police in the matter in late November after he disclosed that Nguyen had allegedly inappropriately touched him in June 2022. The boy was later interviewed at the Children's Justice Center in Ogden and said the inappropriate touching occurred on multiple occasions in his bedroom.

"Child victim also disclosed and provided evidence that the defendant sent child victim a text message apologizing for his actions," read the charging papers in the case.

When contacted by detectives, Nguyen admitted to fondling the boy on three occasions around June 2022 while visiting his home, according to charging papers. "On a fourth occasion, the defendant explained that he was reaching into the victim's shorts pocket the way he had done it three previous times and the victim swatted his hand away and said no," charging papers read.

Nguyen was being held as of Monday without bail in the Weber County Jail.