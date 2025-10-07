Ogden police investigate fatal shooting of 16-year-old near Ben Lomond High School

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

OGDEN – A 16-year-old died Tuesday after being shot near Ben Lomond High School, and police say the gunman is still on the loose.

The shooting happened just before 3 p.m., prompting a heavy police response to the Ben Lomond campus at 1080 9th Street, and at other nearby schools, which were placed on "secure protocol," according to the Ogden School District.

The teen was shot near 500 North and Gramercy Avenue and "went to the Ben Lomond High School campus seeking help at approximately 2:50 p.m.," a statement from the district says.

"The victim was then taken to Ben Lomond High School, where that victim was treated by school staff and a school resource officer who were still on scene from that school day," Ogden Police Capt. Tim Scott told reporters Tuesday evening.

Scott did not clarify how the teen got to the school, nor did he indicate a timeline between the shooting and when the juvenile was pronounced dead.

District officials said the shooting happened after students at the high school had been released for the day. While their initial statement said the shooting occurred "in the vicinity of 7th Street and Monroe Boulevard," Scott confirmed the specified location on Gramercy Avenue.

Scott didn't release details about whether the juvenile was a student at Ben Lomond or share the teen's identity. He did note that the shooting did not appear to be connected to a suspected bomb threat made toward the school last week.

In a second statement Tuesday evening, Ogden School District officials confirmed the victim was a student of Ben Lomond High School and expressed their condolences to the family of the teen.

"We are deeply saddened to confirm that the student has passed away as a result of their injuries," said Ben Lomond High School Principal Velden Wardle. "Out of respect for the student's family and because this remains an active police investigation, we are unable to release additional details at this time."

The district said counselors will be on hand to offer support to students who need it in the wake of the fatal shooting.

"Our thoughts are with the student's family, friends, classmates, school staff and all who have been impacted by this tragedy," said Superintendent Luke Rasmussen.

While police confirmed the act was never a threat directed at anyone at the school, the district reaffirmed that "Ben Lomond High School remains a safe and supportive environment for all students."

Tuesday's shooting prompted lockdown protocols at several nearby schools.

As a precaution, nearby Highland Junior High School initiated a "secure protocol," meaning all students are kept inside the school building with the exterior doors locked. "Police verified the school was safe and ended the secure status, and students were released to go home at approximately 3:10 p.m. under the supervision of Ogden police," the initial statement from the district says.

East Ridge Elementary School, which had released students for the day at 2:30 p.m., also initiated a secure status as a precaution because some employees and students were still in the building.

A heavy police presence remained throughout the evening near the site of the shooting and the high school.

The police department is asking for anyone who may have doorbell camera footage or other information regarding the shooter to contact them.