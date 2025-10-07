Boy detained in connection with Ben Lomond High bomb threat

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

OGDEN — A boy has been detained in connection with the bomb threat last week targeting Ben Lomond High School in Ogden.

"The suspect was located in Washington state and detained," Mike McBride, spokesman for Ogden Mayor Ben Nadolski, said in a statement Tuesday.

Authorities didn't name the suspect or provide additional details. "This remains an active investigation, with the Ogden Police Investigations Bureau working closely with federal, state and local partners to ensure all appropriate charges are pursued," McBride said.

The bomb threat on Thursday prompted the evacuation of Ben Lomond High School and early release of students. Investigators searched the school and its grounds, finding nothing, and classes resumed the day after, last Friday.

Separately, a bomb threat on Friday targeting American Fork High School in American Fork prompted the evacuation of that school. The American Fork Police Department said authorities didn't find the threat credible.

The Ben Lomond High School threat was phoned in to Weber County dispatchers. Additional information authorities subsequently received prompted them to treat the incident "as an active school threat," Ogden Police Capt. Tim Scott said at the time.