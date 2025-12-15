31-year-old man allegedly kidnapped, assaulted teen girl in Taylorsville

By Pat Reavy, KSL | Posted - Dec. 15, 2025 at 2:14 p.m.

 
Police arrested a Taylorsville man early Monday after they found a frightened 13-year-old girl under several blankets in the back seat of the man's vehicle.

TAYLORSVILLE — A 31-year-old man was arrested early Monday after police found a frightened teen girl under a blanket in the backseat of his vehicle.

Derek James Jones was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of child kidnapping and object rape of a child.

The investigation began about 2:30 a.m. when Jones was pulled over by a Taylorsville officer who believed Jones was "making evasive maneuvers" to try and avoid the officer, according to a police booking affidavit.

After pulling Jones over, the officer found a 13-year-old girl under several blankets in the backseat.

"I spoke with the female juvenile victim, who I located inside a white SUV covered in blankets. She stated she was scared and lost and she was just kidnapped. The juvenile appeared to be very frantic and emotional. It was further discovered the female was taken from her residence without the juvenile's legal guardian's consent," the affidavit states.

The girl said she was inappropriately touched by Jones and that he "stated he would kill her if she said anything," according to the affidavit.

Police believe Jones and the teen may have met on social media.

The investigation remained ongoing as of Monday afternoon.

