Man sentenced to jail, probation in Ogden dog-torture case

By Tim Vandenack, KSL.com | Posted - Sept. 26, 2025 at 10:33 p.m.

 
A man has been sentenced to a week in jail and two years of probation in connection with a 2024 dog mistreatment case in Ogden.

OGDEN — An Ogden man charged in connection with the mistreatment of two dogs in Ogden has been sentenced to a week in jail and two years of probation.

Weber County prosecutors last year charged Joshua Carroll, 27, with two counts of torture of a companion animal, a third-degree felony, and cruelty to animals, a class B misdemeanor. He pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of torture of a companion animal, a class A misdemeanor, as part of a plea deal. In exchange, the other two charges were dismissed.

Last week, 2nd District Judge Reuben Renstrom sentenced Carroll to 364 days in jail. All but a week of that was suspended. Carroll was also fined $600 and placed on probation for two years, during which he was prohibited from owning a pet.

Carroll had faced the charges for allegedly forcibly holding two puppies underwater, apparently for punishment, on June 19, 2024. They both survived. He faced the initial misdemeanor cruelty to animal charge for alleged mistreatment of a dog on June 28, 2024.

Tim Vandenack covers immigration, multicultural issues and Northern Utah for KSL.com. He worked several years for the Standard-Examiner in Ogden and has lived and reported in Mexico, Chile and along the U.S.-Mexico border.
