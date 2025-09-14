Have You Seen This? AI recreates hilarious home video fails

By Sicily Stanton for KSL.com | Posted - Sept. 14, 2025 at 3:30 p.m.

 
Pilot Productions host presents a hilarious AI-generated “home video” fail in "America’s Funniest AI Home Videos."

Pilot Productions host presents a hilarious AI-generated “home video” fail in "America’s Funniest AI Home Videos." (Darri3D via YouTube)

SALT LAKE CITY — If you grew up laughing at "America's Funniest Home Videos," this new AI-generated clip is going to hit all the right buttons.

The video, "America's Funniest AI Home Videos," takes classic home video mishaps and reimagines them with artificial intelligence. The result is absurd and completely ridiculous.

The video shows AI-created families and pets in chaotic slapstick moments like a dog slipping on a virtual rug, a kid falling while chasing a balloon and plenty of other over-the-top antics. None of it is real, but the timing and reactions are so spot-on that it's hard not to laugh.

Watching it is like a digital throwback. Back in the early 2000s, my brother and I would gather around the TV for "America's Funniest Home Videos," waiting for the most hilarious fails. Now, kids are growing up on AI-generated content that pushes reality to the extreme, yet somehow keeps the charm of the classic "oops" moment alive.

The fact that none of it is real actually makes it funnier. The situations are impossible, the expressions are exaggerated, and the chaos is perfectly framed. It's comedy that's clever, bizarre and completely unpredictable, a reminder that humor can evolve with technology while still hitting the same laughs we love.

Whether you're nostalgic for AFHV or just curious about AI's comedic powers, this clip is a perfect mix of absurdity and charm. It's proof that people will always enjoy a good stumble, a funny face or a perfectly timed fail, real or digitally created.

