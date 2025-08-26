Man arrested, accused of setting fire to 3 UTA vans

By Pat Reavy, KSL.com | Posted - Aug. 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m.

 
A man was arrested in Midvale early Tuesday for allegedly setting three vans owned by the Utah Transit Authority ablaze.

MIDVALE — A man was arrested early Tuesday after fire investigators say he burned vans belonging to the Utah Transit Authority.

Luke Harrison Smith, 43, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of three counts of arson.

Smith entered a TRAX parking lot in Midvale, 180 W. 7250 South, "carrying a clear container as he approached three UTA Chevy vans parked in the lot," according to a police booking affidavit. "Surveillance footage shows the suspect walking around the vans and standing near the gas caps of each vehicle, then moving to the front of the vans. Moments later, flames are observed igniting from the front areas of all three vans."

Smith was arrested on suspicion of committing three second-degree felonies, indicating $5,000 damage or less was caused to each vehicle.

Smith was still in the parking lot when police arrived and he was taken into custody.

The man is also being investigated for a burglary in Sandy that same night, the affidavit says.

