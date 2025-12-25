Body found in West Valley City prompts police investigation

WEST VALLEY CITY — Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Christmas morning.

West Valley City police and emergency crews responded to a report of an unconscious person near 4500 West and 3935 South shortly before 8 a.m. The call came from a person who was walking their dog and noticed someone on the sidewalk who needed attention, said West Valley City Police Lt. Michael Johnson.

When they arrived, they found that the person, described as a Hispanic man in his 30s, was already dead with signs of injury, Johnson said.

"He had some blood coming from his shoulder area. What caused that injury is still being determined," he said, adding that the department hadn't received any reports of a disturbance between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Detectives were called in to help identify the man and figure out how he died, while the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner also responded. Police were canvassing the area to find cameras or people who might help in the investigation, Johnson said.

This story might be updated.