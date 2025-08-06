Utah sees substantial increase in West Nile virus in mosquito pools

SALT LAKE CITY — The number of mosquito pools in Utah that have tested positive for West Nile virus more than doubled in a week, according to the state health department.

As of Saturday, the Utah Department of Health and Human Services says no human, bird or horse in Utah has tested positive for the virus this year. However, 68 mosquito pools across the state have tested positive for the virus — an increase from the 30 positive pools reported the week before.

The count of positive pools, as of the state's most recent report, is as follows:

Utah County: 23

Box Elder County: 17

Davis County: 11

Salt Lake County: 10

Cache County: 8

Uintah County: 7

On Tuesday, the Davis Mosquito Abatement District posted a message to its Facebook page noting the county's new total of 11 virus-positive pools are located in seven different communities: West Point, Fruit Heights, Layton, Kaysville, Farmington, Syracuse and West Bountiful.

The district encourages Utahns to do the following to prevent mosquito bites: