Damage from record flooding in Washington state is profound; more on the way, governor says

SEATTLE — The extent of the damage in Washington state is profound but unclear after more than a week of heavy rains and record flooding, Gov. Bob Ferguson said Tuesday, as more high water, mudslides and power outages were in the forecast.

A barrage of storms from weather systems stretching across the Pacific has dumped close to 2 feet of rain in parts of the Cascade Mountains, swelling rivers far beyond their banks and prompting more than 600 rescues across 10 counties.

As of Tuesday, there had been one death — of a man who drove past warning signs into a flooded area — but key highways were buried or washed out, entire communities had been inundated, and saturated levees had given way. It could be months before state Route 2, which connects cities in western Washington with the Stevens Pass ski area and the faux Bavarian tourist town of Leavenworth across the mountains, can be reopened, Ferguson said.

"We're in for the long haul," Ferguson said at a news conference. "If you get an evacuation order ... follow it."

It won't be until after waters recede and landslide risk subsides that crews will be able to fully assess the damage, he said. The state and some counties are making several million dollars available to help people pay for hotels, groceries and other necessities, pending more extensive federal assistance that Ferguson and Washington's congressional delegation expect to see approved.

According to the governor's office, first responders had conducted at least 629 rescues and 572 assisted evacuations. As many as 100,000 people had been under evacuation orders at times, many of them in the flood plain of the Skagit River north of Seattle.

Gregor Kelley carries a dog to safety as Amber Franz and Kevin Johnson help another dog stranded by the flooding after learning about the lost dogs on Facebook, Tuesday, in Pacific, Wash. One person has been confirmed dead after historic flooding in Washington state triggered by heavy rains. (Photo: Ellen M. Banner, The Seattle Times via AP)

Elevated rivers and flood risk could persist until at least late this month, according to the National Weather Service. Wind and flood watches and warnings are expected in much of the Northwest for the next couple of days as storms bring rain, heavy mountain snow and high winds.

Residents near a breached levee in Pacific, south of Seattle, were told to leave their homes well before dawn Tuesday, just hours after an evacuation alert was lifted for residents near another broken levee. The King County Sheriff's Office used a helicopter equipped with a loudspeaker and knocked on doors, according to Brandyn Hull, communications manager for the sheriff's office.

A 911 caller who reported water entering an apartment in Pacific around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday was the first sign of the levee breach for the Valley Regional Fire Authority, spokesperson Kelly Hawks said. Crews evacuated about 100 people early Tuesday, pulling some people from the windows of their first-floor apartments, she said.

"That was how quickly the water was coming in," Hawks said.

Eventually the residents of about 220 homes evacuated. No injuries were reported.

Faced with the breach, Pacific's police department put out a call on social media Tuesday morning for a tractor with a bucket capable of reaching 8 feet high, to fill a sandbagging machine. Once the tractor was acquired, the department called for members of the public to help fill sandbags.

Flood water surrounds trucks from storms, in Kent, Wash., Tuesday. The flood threat in the Northwest remains high with another storm on the way. (Photo: Erika Schultz, The Seattle Times via AP)

In the Snohomish area northeast of Seattle, a man who drove past warning signs was found dead early Tuesday in a car submerged in a flooded ditch. Rescue swimmers found the vehicle in about 6 feet of water, the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. The driver, believed to be a 33-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene after lifesaving measures failed.

During a briefing on flood damage from last week's storm, Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Jamal Beckham said the majority of calls his crews responded to were from people who tried to drive through water or were stranded atop vehicles.

"They did not understand how rapidly the water rises," Beckham said Saturday. "We pulled people off the roof of their cars. And if we had not gotten there, the car would have been completely covered."

They also responded to people who didn't expect their houses to be flooded and did not leave when they were told, he said.

