Man arrested, accused of ramming 8 police cars

WEST VALLEY CITY — A Utah man was arrested Tuesday after police say he rammed eight patrol cars in a stolen vehicle in an attempt to get away.

Shawn Michael Woody, 33, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of two counts of theft, six counts of assault on a police officer, being a restricted person in possession of a gun, two counts of failing to stop for police, interfering with police, two counts of criminal mischief, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

About 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, West Valley police spotted a Toyota 4-Runner near 2200 West and 3400 South that had been reported as stolen that morning. A gun that was in the vehicle was also reported as stolen.

"The vehicle was followed to 3500 South 2200 West, where police vehicles boxed in the stolen vehicle," according to a police booking affidavit.

Officers used a "stop stick" to puncture the rear driver's side tire, as Woody "began ramming four police vehicles to escape from arrest. (He) was able to get the Toyota free, and he fled from the traffic stop. A short vehicle pursuit ensued but was terminated when (Woody) drove into oncoming traffic on eastbound 3500 South (and) Redwood Road," the affidavit states.

Police followed until the tires were again spiked and an officer performed a PIT maneuver, disabling and trapping the fleeing vehicle.

"(Woody), using the Toyota, began ramming four other police vehicles," the affidavit alleges.

When he realized he was trapped, and after officers filled the SUV with pepper spray, Woody jumped out of the driver's side window and tried to run, according to police.

He was chased down by several officers, but "still fought with officers before he was taken into custody," the affidavit says.

A total of eight police vehicles were damaged, including three from West Valley City. The other damaged vehicles were from assisting agencies, including the State Bureau of Investigation.

Police say Woody was a fugitive at the time of his arrest.

In 2019, he made headlines for fleeing from police at more than 100 mph on I-80 and was stopped by a Wendover officer who used his patrol car to ram Woody. He was convicted in that case of being in a stolen vehicle and failing to stop for police and was sentenced to one to 15 years in the Utah State Prison.

More recently, he pleaded guilty to drug possession in January. A warrant was issued for his arrest in July for failing to comply with the terms of his probation, according to court records.