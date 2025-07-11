Review: 'Superman' struggles to take off, but hope isn't lost

Superman is one of the most iconic characters in comic book history. There's a lot of pressure when it comes to reintroducing a character so beloved by fans — and I'll admit I went into this new Superman film hoping for something special.

This new project had some great things going for it. The director, James Gunn, has succeeded in the superhero world, specifically with "Guardians of the Galaxy." It boasted a new trajectory for an entire universe, and had some interesting casting choices for the well-known characters — all reasons to get excited and somewhat hopeful.

I wanted to love "Superman," really, I did, but the more I think about it, the harder it is to convince myself that it's true. There are elements of the movie I enjoyed, but ultimately, the film didn't come together the way I had hoped.

Here's a breakdown of what worked, what didn't and where the movie fell short for me.

The good

David Corenswet as Superman

Let's start with the positive: David Corenswet.

Honestly, I thought he was great as Superman. He captures the earnestness, strength and vulnerability of the character, while making him lovable with an actual personality. Corenswet's Superman felt grounded and relatable, which is exactly what the character needs. He's someone you can root for, and he brings a sense of nobility and compassion that's core to Superman's identity.

If anything, I'm excited to see more of him in the role, as I think he has a lot of potential to grow into a truly iconic Superman in future films.

Action sequences

With Gunn's track record and experience, it's no real surprise that the action sequences in "Superman" worked ... for the most part. There were some thrilling moments, some fun CGI was impressive and, overall, the action set pieces were a spectacle, which made for some fun.

I appreciated that the movie didn't shy away from big, bold set pieces and, for the most part, these sequences delivered the excitement I was hoping for. Watching Superman throw down with enemies while saving the day in a very physical, superhero-like way is always a good time.

The not-so-good

A jumbled tone

One of the biggest issues I had with the film was its tone, which felt all over the place. At times, it tried to be funny and goofy, then suddenly shifted to something intensely serious; at other moments, it went full sci-fi.

It was like the film couldn't decide what it wanted to be, and as a result, it struggled to land any of these tones effectively. A lot of the humor fell flat for me, especially in contrast to the serious moments, which often felt too forced.

This was particularly noticeable with Lois Lane. While she was well-portrayed as a grounded, realistic character, her tone felt so out of place with the more fantastical elements of the film. Lois is typically the character who brings balance to Superman's idealism and powers, but here, her lack of humor or lightheartedness made her character feel disconnected from the more absurd parts of the story.

There were strong hints of Gunn's personality and humor, but they were sporadic; and when they suddenly appeared, they seemed to fly in from nowhere, catch you off guard, and then flee into the void once again. That could work with some "punchy" jokes and gags, but this felt unhinged and left me confused about how I was supposed to take this movie.

Lex Luthor was a miss

Another issue for me was Lex Luthor. Don't get me wrong, I think Nicholas Hoult is a talented actor, and I think he did what he could with the character — but Lex was too much for me in "Superman."

Luthor's plan was so unnecessarily complicated that I lost interest in the convoluted mess and why he was doing all these terrible things.

Without getting into spoilers, Luthor's plan felt like it belonged in a different kind of movie altogether, like a two-part episode of a Superman cartoon that shows on weekday afternoons.

It just didn't work for me, and it took me out of the experience. I hated Luthor in this movie, and while that was obviously the point, I couldn't tell at first if I hated him because he was despicable or because he was obnoxious. As the movie went on, I realized it was the latter.

The story feels overstuffed

One of the biggest problems with this movie is that it tries to do too much. The plot felt overstuffed, especially with Luthor's plan, and it left little room for the film to breathe.

There's a lot going on, and at times it felt like the filmmakers were trying to squeeze in too many side plots that didn't contribute to the central narrative. Some of these subplots didn't add much to the story, and I found myself wishing the film had just focused more on Superman and Lois.

I kept thinking back to "Wonder Woman," which crafted a full-fledged, interesting story with strong characters that I could care about. "Superman" felt like it was missing that level of depth. It's a shame, because the movie has the potential to be so much more.

The relationship between Superman and Lois was a strong foundation. Instead of focusing on that, the film went in a bunch of different directions, leaving me disconnected from the characters and their arcs.

What parents should know

"Superman" is rated PG-13, which is about right for this type of superhero film. The movie includes some strong language, mild sexual content, and plenty of action sequences, including some intense moments of peril.

While there's nothing too graphic, there are a few scenes that might be unsettling for younger audiences. As with most superhero films, there are themes of good vs. evil, sacrifice and responsibility that might resonate with older kids and teens.

It obviously depends on your child and what you/they are comfortable with, but this is about on par with most of the Marvel offerings. I don't think younger kids will be too scared watching "Superman."

Conclusion

"Superman" had the potential to be a great film, but it ultimately left me feeling more disappointed than exhilarated. David Corenswet was great in the role, and there were some solid action sequences, but the movie's jumbled tone, overstuffed plot and lack of emotional connection kept it from truly resonating.

It's hard to shake the feeling that the movie tried to do too much without giving its core characters the attention they deserved.

That being said, there's still hope for the future of this new DC universe. There's a lot of potential here, and if the franchise can focus on creating stronger, more consistent stories with well-developed characters and a consistent tone, there's no reason it can't succeed.

For now, "Superman" offers some fun spectacle and a new movie star, but it's far from the standout film it could have been.

"Superman" is officially rated PG-13 for language and action.