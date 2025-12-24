SLC to NYC: Utah dancers perform in 100th annual Rockettes' Christmas Spectacular

Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — Two Utah dancers are living the dream, performing in New York City with the Radio City Rockettes, the iconic dance group that is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

The Radio City Rockettes are famously known for high kicks, precision, unity and the coveted Christmas Spectacular show that more than a million people attend every year. Only about 80 dancers are accepted into the Rockette cast each year, despite thousands of women from across the world auditioning.

Two lucky and talented Utah women were chosen to be part of the Rockette sisterhood this year and have been pinching themselves ever since.

"It really is a dream come true. I still pinch myself every day when I walk into Radio City for rehearsals or a performance — because it's crazy that my dream is now my reality," Isabelle Harris said.

Harris, born and raised in Heber Valley, grew up watching the Rockettes perform in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

"They were so glamorous and strong, and I knew that that's where I wanted to end up," she said.

When she graduated from high school, she moved to New York City to study and train in the precision dance style for which the Rockettes are known. After three years, she auditioned for the Rockettes and made it her first year.

"I was lucky enough to be chosen. And I'm happy to be here," she said.

Emry Wride, of Pleasant Grove, majored in dance at BYU, where she performed with the Cougarettes dance team. She moved to New York and decided to attend an open call for the Rockettes, despite not knowing much about the organization.

The audition was "crazy," with more than a thousand women all vying for just a few dozen open spots. People from around the country and even as far as Australia were hoping to become a Rockette, she said.

"You walk into Radio City, and the energy is unlike anything I have ever felt. It's just so iconic, it's so magical. You feel like you are walking into this whimsical, beautiful place. It's otherworldly almost," she said.

Wride was invited to be part of a conservatory program that the Rockettes put on, where aspiring dancers train with the Rockettes for a week. Once she was part of that program, she knew she had to be part of the Rockettes.

The Radio City Rockettes perform in the 2025 Christmas Spectacular. Two Utah dancers told KSL about their experience stepping into the living legacy of the Rockettes. (Photo: MSG Entertainment)

"I got it my first try, which I was so lucky to be able to do that, but I really do think it's because of the new program ... that I was able to learn what I would get myself into, and it's an absolute honor and dream to be able to do this show," she said.

Although the audition process was extremely competitive, Wride said the organization cultivates an atmosphere of harmony and collaborative effort, which then becomes a sisterhood once you are in the company.

After casting, the Rockettes undergo a rigorous six-week intensive training and rehearsal program to prepare for more than 100 Christmas shows in less than two months. The dancers work hard to stay healthy and strong, "because we are athletes" who have to do up to 17 shows a week, Wride said.

'Much bigger than myself'

As dancers who grew up competing and often dancing alone on stage, becoming part of a century-old team legacy has been "such an honor," the dancers said.

"When I'm on the stage, and the lights are hitting me, it's like 'Oh, it's a dream come true' for myself, but also I can feel the unity of everybody around me and how it really is much bigger than myself. This year, especially, honoring the 100th year anniversary, and all the women that proceeded us, it really is so special," Harris said.

The Radio City Rockettes perform "Parade of the Wooden Soldiers" in 1943. Two Utah dancers told KSL about their experience stepping into the living legacy of the Rockettes. (Photo: MSG Entertainment)

Wride said it has been surreal stepping into a "living legacy." Rockettes are known for their bright red lipstick and elegant French twist hairstyles, and Wride said she won't ever forget the first time she got ready for a performance.

"When I did myself up for the first time, it, like, really hit me that I am a Radio City Rockette, and I'm carrying on a legacy that so many other women have performed before me," Wride said.

Another milestone for her was rehearsing "Parade of the Wooden Soldiers" for the first time, a piece that has been performed since 1933.

"Every woman who has been a Rockette since then has done this exact same number, and there's a moment where we do a wooden soldier fall ... and the first time I did that in rehearsal I got emotional because you are holding up not only this person in front of you, but this legacy, and it just fully hit me," she said.

Performing in a show with such a large cast that also includes singers, musicians and other artists highlights the importance of collaborative effort, Wride said.

"It really is just the best going from competing only for myself to now working with hundreds of people to create Christmas joy," Wride said.

The Radio City Rockettes perform in the 2025 Christmas Spectacular. Two Utah dancers told KSL about their experience stepping into the living legacy of the Rockettes. (Photo: MSG Entertainment)

The Rockettes' Christmas Spectacular is a good mix of tradition and innovation, Wride said. The dancers said there is so much innovation happening behind the scenes to ensure the show improves every year, from faster kicks to more athletic movement to new technology that enhances the audience experience.

While reaching for your dreams can be scary, both dancers said it is important to go for it anyway.

"You never know what could happen if you show up and try your best," Wride said.

"Why not you? Somebody is going to be chosen; it could be you," Harris said.