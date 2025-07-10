Ballet West Academy's Park City campus relocating after outgrowing current space

PARK CITY — Ballet West is relocating its Park City academy to an expanded facility in Silver Summit due to an increase in demand.

Utah's premier professional ballet company, Ballet West, has student academies in Salt Lake, Pleasant Grove and Park City. The Peggy Bergmann Ballet West Academy in Park City announced it has outgrown its current space at 2780 Rasmussen Road, necessitating a change in location.

The new facility is located at 786 Division Street in the Silver Summit area, approximately a 10-minute drive east on I-80 from the current location. Classes will begin next month.

"The demand from Park City families has been extraordinary," said Allison DeBona, principal of Ballet West Academy Park City. "We've reached capacity and need more space to serve our community effectively. This move allows us to welcome new students and continue providing world-class dance education."

Ballet West Academy will be taking over the former location of Dance Tech Studios, which has been a cornerstone of the performing arts in Park City for 30 years and is an award-winning and nationally recognized program.

"While this is an exciting jump forward for the dance and arts community, we want to reassure our DTS dancers and families that you remain a top priority, just as you've been for 30 years," Dance Tech Studios founder Nicole Campbell-Fielding said.

Dance Tech Studio's 10,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility features four extra-large, spring-floored dance studios, designed and built by the owners themselves, according to Ballet West.

DeBona retired in 2022 after a 15-year career as a soloist with Ballet West. She now leads the Park City campus, which will have an open house for the new facility on Aug. 23.

"Our mission is to use our curriculum to shape dancers into being successful in anything they choose to do – not just physical or artistic activities. Students learn how to work with other people, show respect for others, arrive on time, and self-advocate — all tools that will make them successful at anything," she said.

The Park City campus offers training in ballet, tap, jazz, contemporary, hip hop, and musical theater.

"Park City students are being taught by world-class teachers in each of the genres we offer," DeBona said. "We understand families have many activities to choose from, and we can guarantee that joining Ballet West Academy is a sound investment for their children."

Correction: A previous version said the studio size is 15,000 square feet; it is actually 10,000 square feet. Ballet West will be taking over the building, not joining Dance Tech Studios, as stated in an earlier version.