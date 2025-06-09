St. George mom pleads guilty to aggravated child abuse after infant found with skull fracture

By Cody Blowers, St. George News | Posted - June 9, 2025 at 7:22 a.m.

 
Jessica Lynn Archuleta, 27, is charged with three third-degree felony counts of aggravated child abuse and one count of tampering with a witness, looks back in the gallery during a review hearing held at 5th District Court in St. George, June 6.

Jessica Lynn Archuleta, 27, is charged with three third-degree felony counts of aggravated child abuse and one count of tampering with a witness, looks back in the gallery during a review hearing held at 5th District Court in St. George, June 6. (Sheldon Demke, St. George News)

Save Story

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

ST. GEORGE — A St. George mom charged with aggravated child abuse after her 4-month-old infant arrived at the hospital with multiple fractures entered a plea this week to avoid stiffer charges.

During a review hearing held on Friday at the 5th District Court in St. George, Jessica Lynn Archuleta, 27, pleaded guilty to three third-degree felony counts of aggravated child abuse and one count of tampering with a witness. The guilty plea was made under the terms of a plea agreement, which Prosecutor Jerry Jaeger said was the only offer on the table; otherwise, the state was considering adding an enhancement on the aggravated child abuse charges.

The case was filed after Archuleta brought her 4-month-old infant to St. George Regional Hospital on Jan. 19. The baby had a cut under her nose, which Archuleta said happened when the child fell off a bed.

After physicians found the infant suffering from more injuries, which included a skull fracture that reportedly caused brain bleeding and multiple broken ribs, the baby was flown to Primary Children's Hospital and police were called.

Read the entire story at St. George News.

Related stories

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

UtahSouthern UtahPolice & Courts
Cody Blowers

    Most Viewed

    STAY IN THE KNOW

    Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  