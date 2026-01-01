'Every win matters': Family holds onto hope after 6-year-old Pleasant View boy hit by car

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

PLEASANT VIEW, Weber County — What's supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year took a tragic turn for one Pleasant View family when a 6-year-old boy was hit by a car the day after Christmas.

Mary Schulz said her nephew, Elliott Ellis, was outside playing with his 8-year-old brother on Friday, Dec. 26, when the accident happened. She recalled getting a text message from Elliott's brother, Gus, about what had just happened.

"The text said, 'Elliott got hit by a car,'" she said.

At first, Schulz thought the text was in reference to a video that she often plays with the boys — but reality quickly set in when she got a frantic call from Elliott's dad.

"My brother, Kai, called, and he was just screaming and crying," she said. The devastation could also be felt from Elliott's brother, Gus — who saw the whole thing.

"Lyndsay, their mom, said that Gus just started screaming that Elliott got hit by a car: 'Elliott got hit by a car,'" Schulz said.

According to Pleasant View Police Sgt. Paul Smith, the crash happened in a mobile home community where the family lives, near 2400 North and U.S. 89, early Friday evening.

Elliott was pinned under the car that hit him. Members of the North View Fire Department were able to get him out, and he was taken to a hospital in Ogden, then later flown to Primary Children's Hospital. He remains hospitalized in critical condition but has been stabilized.

The crash left Elliott with torn ligaments in his neck, as well as broken bones in his collarbone, ribs and pelvis, according to Schulz.

She said he's sedated and on a breathing machine.

"His lungs (are) really bruised, and so the doctor said it's going to get worse before it gets better," Schulz explained.

While Elliott has a long road to recovery, Schulz said doctors were determined that he didn't suffer brain damage and were able to mend his broken fingers. But it's unclear how long he'll be in the hospital.

"We just take every win every day and rejoice with it," she told KSL.

Schulz describes her nephew as a happy, goofy kid who "always had a twinkle in his eye and always a smile." She said he loves "Bluey" and Spider-Man and they enjoy playing Fortnite together.

Elliott Ellis in an undated photo. The 6-year-old was critically injured after being hit by a car in Pleasant View on Friday. (Photo: Mary Schulz)

Schulz said Elliott's parents have essentially been living at the hospital, with his dad staying with him and his mother making trips to and from the hospital with their other children, including a 5-month-old infant, each day.

Despite the tragedy, Schulz praised their resilience.

"Just the strength and drive that they have, I really think that Elliott's doing so good just because of their strength," she said.

A GoFundMe* was started by another relative to help support the Ellis family. Schulz said seeing her nephew suffer in the hospital has brought about a heightened awareness of being focused while behind the wheel.

"You know, any reason that you can't drive, don't do it; it's not worth it," she said. "So just the impact it's had on our little family, and his 8-year-old brother saw the whole thing,"

Police did not indicate on Friday what factors led to the crash, but they said the driver stayed at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation. A Pleasant View police spokesperson was not available for comment when KSL reached out to the department on Wednesday for an update.

As Elliott remains hospitalized, his family is holding on to hope for his recovery.

Schulz said the family is grateful for the support they have received from community members and others who have been a light in a time of darkness.

That includes the first responders who helped pull Elliott out from under the car and rushed him to the hospital.

First responders visit Elliott Ellis (bottom right) on Tuesday. The boy was critically injured after being hit by a car in Pleasant View last Friday. (Photo: Mary Schulz)

"I was so excited yesterday, the first responders went and saw Elliott and were able to visit with him and get him a little spider plushy (toy), and my brother and sister-in- law (will) always have a very tender heart for those first responders," she said.

