Layton authorities warn of fraudulent donation requests for police gear

LAYTON — Law enforcement in Layton is warning residents about documents making the rounds, requesting donations for police armor.

Layton police said in a Facebook post Wednesday that a citizen received a donation form in the mail that reads "2026 Layton Area Emergency Funds for America's Underfunded Police."

Layton police shared photos of the documents, which include a letter that states that the U.S. Deputy Sheriff's Association provides underfunded police agencies with bulletproof vests, ballistic helmets and other tactical gear.

A donation form requests a tax-deductible gift in the amount of either $15, $25 or $50, to be made payable to the association. A thank-you letter was included in the documents police said a citizen received by mail.

However, police said it was a fraudulent scam and warned residents not to respond.

"The Layton Police Department will not ever solicit donations from private citizens; it is against city policy," the agency wrote in its Facebook post.

The department clarified that its officers are equipped with ballistic armor, which is replaced every five years with support from the Layton City Council and administration.