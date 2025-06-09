Utah congresswoman revives bill to ease search and rescue costs for rural counties

By Mori Kessler, St. George News | Posted - June 9, 2025 at 3:15 p.m.

 
Iron County Search and Rescue team members hike toward the location of a stranded teenager in Iron County, April 6.

Iron County Search and Rescue team members hike toward the location of a stranded teenager in Iron County, April 6. (Iron County Sheriff’s Office)

ST. GEORGE — Rep. Celeste Maloy has reintroduced a bill that would create a grant program to help fund search and rescue operations on federal land.

Maloy's legislation — the Public Land Search and Rescue Act — is similar to previous bills introduced by former Rep. Chris Stewart. Utah Reps. Blake Moore, Burgess Owens and Mike Kennedy have cosponsored Maloy's 2025 bill, according to a press release.

The bill would establish a grant program to assist states with the costs of search and rescue activities on land managed by the U.S. Department of the Interior and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The program is intended to help with "remote search and rescue." This includes any activity that utilizes, trains or supports responders with specialized equipment to locate and assist individuals who are lost, injured, stranded or entrapped in remote areas and recover deceased individuals.

