First Utah baby born in 2026 in St. George

ST. GEORGE — There was more than one reason for the Zohner family to celebrate the new year on Thursday.

Kenedi and Zach Zohner, of Cedar City, welcomed their daughter, Valley, to the world, the first baby born in Utah in 2026, at 12:09 a.m. at Intermountain Health's St. George Hospital. Valley weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce, and measured 20.5 inches long, according to a press release from the hospital.

As part of the celebration, the Zohners received a special prize basket, which included donations from baby-based Utah vendors Minky Couture, Loulou and Company and Over the Moon, the release said.

After planning to be induced on New Year's Eve, Kenedi Zohner was surprised when she discovered she was already in the middle of labor when she and her husband arrived at the hospital. They had been staying in St. George with family during Christmas and decided to deliver their daughter there, since their OB-GYN works at the hospital, the release said.

"This delivery was very easy and went very well. (The) baby came very fast and easy compared to my last baby," Kenedi Zohner said. "All of the nurses have been nice and lovely. They are great at their jobs."

Little Valley is the first of what will likely be many, as more than 2,700 babies were born at St. George Regional Hospital in 2025, according to Intermountain Health.