Leeds rollover crash leaves semi driver with critical injuries

LEEDS, Washington County — A semitruck driver was taken to a hospital with critical injuries after a rollover crash south of Leeds on Thursday, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

UHP Sgt. Mike Alexander said about 4:42 p.m., officers responded to a rollover on northbound I-15.

The crash has forced closure of the northbound lanes, and they are expected to stay closed until after 8 p.m., the Utah Department of Transportation tweeted.

Alexander said a semi hauling dairy rolled and was leaking over the road.

The driver was flown from the scene with critical injuries to a nearby hospital.

This story may be updated.