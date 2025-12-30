Leeds rollover crash leaves semi driver with critical injuries

By Curtis Booker, KSL | Posted - Dec. 30, 2025 at 6:24 p.m.

 
Utah Highway Patrol troopers responded to a semitruck rollover in Leeds, Washington County, on Tuesday.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers responded to a semitruck rollover in Leeds, Washington County, on Tuesday. (Utah Highway Patrol)

LEEDS, Washington County — A semitruck driver was taken to a hospital with critical injuries after a rollover crash south of Leeds on Thursday, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

UHP Sgt. Mike Alexander said about 4:42 p.m., officers responded to a rollover on northbound I-15.

The crash has forced closure of the northbound lanes, and they are expected to stay closed until after 8 p.m., the Utah Department of Transportation tweeted.

Alexander said a semi hauling dairy rolled and was leaking over the road.

The driver was flown from the scene with critical injuries to a nearby hospital.

This story may be updated.

Curtis Booker
Curtis Booker is a reporter for KSL.
© 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  