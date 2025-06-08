Weber County K9 dies due to medical condition

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

OGDEN — A K9 officer with the Weber County Sheriff's Office died Saturday due to an "unexpected medical condition," according to the Weber County Sheriff's Office.

Nova, a K9 officer "just shy" of 2 years old, has been with the sheriff's office since November 2024, according to a Facebook post. Deputy Austin Nielsen, Nova's handler, began training the K9 in narcotics detection.

"At the time of her passing, she was actively attending a narcotics detection certification course and showed tremendous promise," the sheriff's office said.

Nova was a beloved member of Nielsen's family, where "she was deeply cherished and undoubtedly spoiled with love and care," the post said.

Nova's fatal medical condition was not released.

"Thank you for your service, Nova," the sheriff's office said. "You will forever remain part of our family and will never be forgotten.