Man arrested after missing Herriman man found in shallow grave, police say

HERRIMAN — Police on Tuesday say they arrested a man after they discovered a missing Herriman man in a shallow grave.

Jeffrey Mauricio Lopez, 32, was booked into the Salt Lake County jail for investigation of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery and desecration of a body, Herriman police announced Tuesday night.

On Monday, investigators received information that led them to a remote area in Tooele County, where detectives located a shallow grave containing human remains.

The family of 60-year-old Kevin Van Beuge reported him missing on Sunday. Van Beuge had been missing since early Saturday, and initial efforts by the family to find him were unsuccessful.

Police said Beuge's vehicle was found in Taylorsville, and officers said they discovered blood evidence that was indicative of a violent fight.

Herriman police detectives then began a "multi-jurisdictional and expansive search" to locate Beuge, according to a news release.

The body was recovered and transported to the Utah State Medical Examiner's Office and was later identified as Beuge.

Police said Lopez was arrested and booked into jail Tuesday evening.

This story may be updated.