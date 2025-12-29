1 dead in multi-vehicle crash on Bangerter Highway

WEST VALLEY CITY — A crash involving six vehicles on Bangerter Highway left one person dead and several others injured late Sunday.

The crash occurred about 8:06 p.m. on Sunday near 4100 South, when a Hyundai Tucson was reported swerving between lanes at a high speed before colliding with multiple vehicles stopped at a traffic light, Utah Highway Patrol Cpl. Eddie Wright said.

After the collision, the Hyundai caught fire. A driver from another vehicle involved in the crash pulled the Hyundai's driver — the vehicle's sole occupant — from the burning vehicle, Wright said.

The Hyundai driver was taken by ambulance in critical condition but died at the hospital, Wright confirmed late Sunday.

The driver of a Toyota Highlander, also involved in the crash, was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extricated. That driver was taken to an area hospital in serious condition, Wright said. All other drivers and passengers involved were evaluated at the scene and released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and troopers have not yet determined why the Hyundai hit the stopped vehicles, Wright said.

The crash prompted the closure of all northbound lanes of Bangerter Highway at 4100 South for several hours Sunday night as emergency crews responded and investigators processed the scene.