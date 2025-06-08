Roy High School students deliver hope to cancer patients one bouquet at a time

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — Cancer patients got a much-needed boost from high school students in Roy. They took on a labor of love that ties into their love of growing and nurturing plants and giving back to their community.

On most days, students in Mr. Smith's horticulture class at Roy High are in the greenhouse, but Friday, they were working on a special project.

"My mom, from CommonSpirit, reached out and told me about Daffodil Days in March," said Colten Smith, a teacher at Roy High School.

Julie Steadman is the manager at CommonSpirit.

"I stepped into this role as manager, and shortly after, I realized I had missed a deadline to order daffodils for our patients," she said.

The colorful first flower of spring represents hope, and Steadman didn't want her patients to go without. Smith's students got right to work assembling bouquets and attaching heartfelt cards with words of encouragement.

"We are thinking of you, and you guys are so strong. We just want to make your day better," said Briley Smith, a Roy High School student.

Steadman said this project hits close to home.

"From my personal experience, I have had a few grandparents who have had cancer, so I know the struggles of the journey," she said.

Each arrangement was wrapped and delivered with love.

"When I looked at the cards, I was so touched about the kindness and the genuine caring they had for a stranger," Steadman said.

It was a class assignment where everyone earned an A+ for giving back.

"Finding out that the cancer patients loved the flowers, it meant a lot to them," Smith said. "To see the pride in the kids, I think that was the best part."

CommonSpirit said this is the beginning of what it hopes will be a partnership with these Roy students to help brighten the lives of their patients and staff.