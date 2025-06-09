Post Malone, Kacey Musgraves and Noah Kahan to headline Salt Lake festival

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — Some big names in the world of country and Americana music, including perhaps Utah's most prominent resident, are slated to come to Utah for Redwest Music Festival's sophomore year.

Post Malone, Kacey Musgraves and Noah Kahan will anchor this year's three-day festival taking place at the Utah State Fairpark Oct. 10-12, event organizers announced on Monday.

"Redwest promises to be one of the year's most anticipated music events," event organizers said in a statement. "This year's diverse lineup brings together chart-topping headliners, rising stars and local talent for a genre-blending celebration of country and Americana."

Redwest debuted in 2024 with country stars Colter Wall, Megan Moroney and Oliver Anthony headlining. Organizers say this year's lineup is geared for "music lovers of all stripes," with performances ranging from "polished pop-country to outlaw grit and indie Americana."

Post Malone, the stage name for Utah resident Austin Post, has ventured into country with his latest work, after bursting onto the scene in hip-hop. He launched his current stadium tour with Jelly Roll, which debuted with a stop at Rice-Eccles Stadium in April. His Utah return on Oct. 11 will tentatively mark his first performance after the tour wraps up a run across Europe in August and September.

Musgraves, who has eight Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year in 2019 for her hit album "Golden Hour," will headline the night before, marking her first Utah performance in Utah since 2017, according to setlist.fm.

Kahan is slated to wrap up the festivities. The 2024 Best New Artist nominee at the 2024 Grammy Awards has been a bit of a Utah regular, as he'll take the stage in Utah for the fifth time since 2021 on Oct. 12.

All three will be supported by other stars and up-and-comers over the three-day festival, including some who performed at the inaugural festival last year. Avery Anna, Cameron Whitcomb, Ella Langley, Hudson Westbrook, Koe Wetzel, Midland, Sam Barber, the Red Clay Strays, Treaty Oak Revival and Ty Myers, all of whom have individually accumulated at least 4 million monthly listeners on the streaming service Spotify, are among this year's class.

Tickets will go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 13.