Jump The Moon helps artists with unique abilities

LOGAN — Jump The Moon has changed the lives of thousands of artists and volunteers over the last six and a half years.

The nonprofit began with Michael Bingham, who had struggled in school with feeling less than.

"Art was my world," Bingham said. "It was where I belonged. Where I didn't belong was in schools. I had some learning disabilities and back then I don't know if anyone paid much attention to what I had, ADHD and some other challenges."

Bingham struggled in school for years, continually believing that he was "stupid" and couldn't succeed in an academic setting. Art was his outlet and became his largest passion.

Years later, Bingham had found a successful art career working with big brands such as Hallmark. After years, he decided to take a leap and return to college. He knew that he had a bigger calling. Bingham decided to begin teaching high school art.

"I know there are kids in school who need a mentor to help them find their way and point out to them what they are good at," Bingham expressed.

After a few difficult years of teaching, Bingham began to get into his groove, striving to connect individuals who may not be in the same clique or group. As he continued teaching, he realized that he had a passion even larger than teaching. He wanted to help individuals with unique abilities create art.

Bingham returned home to his wife one day, looked her in the eyes and told her he was going to start a nonprofit. The next years brought a whirlwind of challenges and successes. Not only did Bingham have to learn how to adapt art for all ability levels, he also had to gain nonprofit status.

Today, Bingham's nonprofit Jump The Moon encourages individuals of all abilities to embrace their creative side. The volunteer team never focuses on what people can't do. Rather, they choose to focus on what people can do. Whether it is shaking a foot, moving their head or simply breathing, the team will stop at nothing to ensure everyone can create art.

"The studio gives me the time to find people's strengths and make it so that they can be an artist who creates their own work," Bingham said.

Jump The Moon works with individuals of all levels. Bingham and his team strive to promote the idea that anyone can be an artist. All it takes is a bit of coaching and adaptation. Different devices developed by the team have included a wheelchair with holes for paintbrushes, a pendulum that drops paint, heated trays to melt crayons and a recent device made in partnership with the Utah State University engineering department.

The new device is a robotic arm of sorts. The six-axis arm swings around and picks up paintbrushes to place color all over the canvas. The device has been life-changing for two artists who have slight movement in their heads. A headband with a tracker allows them to engage creatively like never before. No matter what an individual's abilities are, Bingham ensures that "we'll figure it out."

Jump The Moon hopes to expand all over Utah and beyond. Bingham insisted that he is willing to teach anyone how to make adaptive devices as long as they are willing to help.

"It's not about me helping people. I don't like putting me in that equation," Bingham insisted. "I want to shine a flashlight on people's insides and show them what they are capable of doing themselves."

The nonprofit has been the perfect way for Bingham to influence those around them. Reminding them that they are important and powerful, regardless of what they can and cannot do.