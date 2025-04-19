1 critically injured with burns suffered in Washington County house fire

By Alex Tumalip, KSL.com | Posted - April 19, 2025 at 5:02 p.m.

 
A man was hospitalized in critical condition Saturday with burn and blast injuries from what firefighters called a "well-involved basement fire" in Rockville, Washington County.

A man was hospitalized in critical condition Saturday with burn and blast injuries from what firefighters called a "well-involved basement fire" in Rockville, Washington County. (Hurricane Valley Fire District)

ROCKVILLE, Washington County — A man was critically injured with burns suffered during what firefighters called a "well-involved basement fire" in Rockville Saturday afternoon.

Fire units arrived at a fire at 101 E. Main at 12:52 p.m. One of the occupants was outside the home and had suffered critical burn and blast injuries, said Hurricane Valley Fire Battalion Chief Tyler Ames.

The man was treated at the scene by paramedics and then was transported by medical helicopter to a Las Vegas hospital burn unit.

The fire caused significant damage to the home, according to the incident commander on scene. No damage estimate was available. The cause of the fire is under investigation, Ames said.

