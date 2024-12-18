Police search for Ogden man charged with stabbing wife

By Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com | Posted - Dec. 18, 2024 at 9:51 p.m.

 
An arrest warrant is out for an Ogden man who is facing charges of attempted murder and accused of stabbing his wife in front of his kids.

OGDEN — An arrest warrant has been issued for an Ogden man charged with attempted murder after police say he stabbed his wife in front of their two children.

Ullolvis Jose Villareal Camacaro, 33, was charged Wednesday in 2nd District Court with attempted murder related to domestic violence, a first-degree felony; and two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, a third-degree felony.

According to charging documents, Camacaro became upset after his wife was talking to a neighbor on Nov. 24. The couple started arguing, then Camacaro "forcibly pushed" his wife into the bathroom while holding a kitchen knife, charges state.

The wife was able to escape to the kitchen but was attacked by Camacaro and stabbed two times, once in the back and once in the chest, charges state. The woman said her husband also made multiple verbal threats saying he was going to kill her, police said.

The incident allegedly occurred in front of the couple's two children. During interviews with the children, they both said they saw Camacaro stab their mother and heard him threaten to kill her, the charges state.

The wife was able to flee the residence and go to the hospital, where police responded to the report of the stabbing.

Camacaro fled the area, and his whereabouts were unknown as of Wednesday. A warrant is out for his arrest.

Cassidy Wixom is an award-winning reporter for KSL.com. She covers Utah County communities and breaking news. Cassidy graduated from BYU before joining KSL in 2022.

