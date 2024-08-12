Have You Seen This? Experience life-size fun in this Polly Pocket Airbnb

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

CHILDHOOD — The imaginative world of Polly Pocket is now life-sized and available for dreamers in Littletown, Mass.

The pocket-sized toy, equipped with a doll and accessories, has grown several sizes since its introduction in the 1990s. To celebrate 35 years of the toy, the colorful house Polly calls home has been totally recreated. The home is equipped with her iconic vanity with all the accessories, fridge and pull-out couch for guests to enjoy.

The home is a partnership with Mattel, which produces the play set and other popular toys like Barbie and Hot Wheels.

The Airbnb listing invites guests to live out their '90s slumber party dreams in the vintage home "packed with nostalgic surprises to take guests right back to their childhoods while getting the 411 on the pocket-sized life."

According to the listing, guests can:

Get ready at Polly's vanity, stuffed with nostalgic hair and nail accessories of her favorite colors.

Check out the retro fridge and craft the snack-filled picnic every '90s kid wanted.

Try on the doll life for size in Polly's closet, where her most iconic throwback looks hang, waiting to be worn in joyful hues and glossy silhouettes in the beloved signature gummy texture.

Kick back in the living room with some popcorn, a movie and plenty of pillows.

Doze off on Polly's pull-out couch or cozy up in her life-sized Action Park Tent just 10 feet away from the compact after filling up on slumber-party fun.

Make custom, Polly-approved charm bracelets to match with your BFF.

"I can't wait for you to visit and help celebrate my birthday in my most epic compact ever," said Polly. "Let's have some serious slumber party fun in my hometown of Littleton, where we make the ordinary extraordinary. There's adventure to be had from my closet full of nostalgic fashion fun to the surprises I've left hidden around the compact. The fun is endless!"