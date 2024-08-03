Joel Embiid hears the booing from the French fans. And he's embraced it at the Paris Olympics

By Tim Reynolds, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 3, 2024 at 12:25 p.m.

 
3 photos
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

VILLENEUVE-D'ASCQ, France — Memo to the French fans: Joel Embiid plays in Philadelphia. The fans in Philly are, in a word, passionate. And those years of being booed at times by the 76ers' faithful has prepared him for these Paris Olympics. That's why hearing the boos in France — he's gotten them throughout the Paris Games after choosing to play for the U.S. instead of the host nation — isn't fazing him. He gave the fans in Villeneuve-D'Ascq, France one more chance to let him hear it Saturday, when he stood at midcourt in the final seconds and waved his arms, asking for more volume.

Photos

Most recent Olympics stories

Related topics

OlympicsNational Sports
Tim Reynolds

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  