Joel Embiid hears the booing from the French fans. And he's embraced it at the Paris Olympics

VILLENEUVE-D'ASCQ, France — Memo to the French fans: Joel Embiid plays in Philadelphia. The fans in Philly are, in a word, passionate. And those years of being booed at times by the 76ers' faithful has prepared him for these Paris Olympics. That's why hearing the boos in France — he's gotten them throughout the Paris Games after choosing to play for the U.S. instead of the host nation — isn't fazing him. He gave the fans in Villeneuve-D'Ascq, France one more chance to let him hear it Saturday, when he stood at midcourt in the final seconds and waved his arms, asking for more volume.