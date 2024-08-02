Bryant hits go-ahead, two-run single and the Rockies beat the Padres for the 5th straight time, 5-2

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SAN DIEGO — Kris Bryant hit a go-ahead, two-run single with the bases loaded in the sixth inning and the Colorado Rockies beat San Diego 5-2 for their fifth straight win against the Padres. The Rockies entered the night 30 games under .500 and last in the NL West. They swept the Padres on May 13-15 in San Diego and also won the last game of a series in Denver in late April. It was San Diego's third loss in 12 games since the All-Star break. Colorado's Brendan Rodgers had three hits, including a leadoff homer in the second. Austin Gomber got the win.